Best iPhone 2024: Which Apple smartphone is right for you?

With so few iPhone models, you’d think finding the best iPhone would be easy. The truth is that even with our extensive testing of the current iPhone lineup, it’s not always clear which is the best iPhone for each individual buyer. Almost all iPhones are good, but some differentiate themselves because of value or superlative features.

We’ve been testing iPhones since Steve Jobs first put them on the market, and have marvelled as each generation somehow outdid the last. However, the competition isn’t just tough within the iPhone family – there are many smartphones that compete for your money today, so iPhones have to be better than ever for fans to remain loyal. As you’ll see, we put iPhones through thorough testing without mercy, and only the ones that impress us most make the list.

In this roundup you’ll find the best iPhones we recommend people should buy from the current lineup. They include both new models and renewed iPhones that are perfect for those on a budget. Not everyone needs the top-dog iPhone 15 Pro Max.