Best iPhone 2024: Which Apple smartphone is right for you?
Bobbing for Apple handsets? We test all the latest iPhones so you can find one to suit your needs
With so few iPhone models, you’d think finding the best iPhone would be easy. The truth is that even with our extensive testing of the current iPhone lineup, it’s not always clear which is the best iPhone for each individual buyer. Almost all iPhones are good, but some differentiate themselves because of value or superlative features.
We’ve been testing iPhones since Steve Jobs first put them on the market, and have marvelled as each generation somehow outdid the last. However, the competition isn’t just tough within the iPhone family – there are many smartphones that compete for your money today, so iPhones have to be better than ever for fans to remain loyal. As you’ll see, we put iPhones through thorough testing without mercy, and only the ones that impress us most make the list.
In this roundup you’ll find the best iPhones we recommend people should buy from the current lineup. They include both new models and renewed iPhones that are perfect for those on a budget. Not everyone needs the top-dog iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Best iPhone: At a glance
|Best iPhone overall
|Apple iPhone 15 (~£699)
|Best-value iPhone
|Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) (~£419)
|Best cheap iPhone under £200
|Apple iPhone 11 (Renewed) (~£196)
How we test iPhones
Our iPhone testing is carried out using various benchmarks. We start with the Geekbench and GFXBench applications, both available on the Apple App Store, which we use to test CPU and gaming performance. After we run these tests, we have a set of performance figures which can be used to compare speeds against rival devices and previous iPhone generations.
In order to test the quality of an iPhone’s screen, we use a display colorimeter and DisplayCal software. This provides us with useful data, such as the overall colour accuracy of the screen, maximum brightness and peak contrast.
We test battery life using a looped video, with the screen set to a standardised brightness and flight mode engaged. When the phone’s battery eventually runs dry, we charge it up and record the timestamp.
We test iPhone cameras are tested in a variety of situations, including low-light conditions, nighttime scenic shots, portrait images, as well as various video resolutions and frame rates. Depending on the lenses available, we may also need to test an iPhone’s zoomed and ultrawide imagery.
The best iPhone you can buy in 2024
1. Apple iPhone 15: The best iPhone overall
Price when reviewed: £699
- Great for… just about everyone
- Not so great for… maximum performance, battery life or telephotography
There are bigger and more fully featured models in the iPhone 15 series, but in terms of getting the most bang for your buck the standard iPhone 15 is unrivalled. Despite costing less than last year’s iPhone 14, we think the iPhone 15 is almost indistinguishable from the pricier iPhone 14 Pro, with the only standard differences being that the display is only 60Hz and the camera suite is less complete, with the lack of a telephoto lens.
Everything else, however, is very positive indeed. USB-C is finally added, performance gets a decent bump, the main camera produces sharper, more vibrant images and the versatile and effective Dynamic Island notch makes the jump over from the Pro models. Battery life takes a bit of a hit from the previous generation in our testing, but if you can overlook this we think the iPhone 15 is an excellent choice for those who want the latest Apple has to offer but are put off by rising prices.
Read our full iPhone 15 review
Key specs – Processor: Hexa-core 3.46GHz Apple A16 Bionic; Screen: 6.1in, 2,556 x 1,179; Camera: 48MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide); Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB. 1TB; Operating system: iOS 17
2. Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022): The best-value iPhone
Price when reviewed: From £419
- Great for… premium tastes within a budget
- Not so great for… camera fanatics or those who need long battery life
If you’re more concerned about getting value for your money than having all the bells and whistles, then we’re confident that the 2022 iPhone SE is the one for you. What may be surprising with such a low price is that the iPhone SE 3 (2022) is just as powerful as the iPhone 13, easily outstripping similarly priced competitors in our speed tests.
As well as making any app or game run smoothly and stutter-free, this processing power comes across great in video recording, too. The same A155 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13 is employed to keep exposure even with Smart HDR, as well as stabilise images in 4K footage recorded at 60fps. In such a compact, pocketable phone as this, we found these features to be simply astounding.
We held off on awarding the iPhone SE 3 (2022) five stars in our review due to its lacklustre battery life, however. It stands to reason that all this power in such a small package would have concessions somewhere, but the results of our tests were disappointing nonetheless. Still, if you don’t mind having a charger handy during the day, then this is absolutely the best value for money you can get from an iPhone.
Read our full iPhone SE 3 (2022) review for more details
Key specs – Processor: Hexa-core 3.23GHz Apple A15 Bionic; Screen: 4.7in, 1,334 x 750; Camera: 12MP; Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: iOS 15
3. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: The best high-end iPhone
Price when reviewed: £1,199
- Great for… those who hate to compromise
- Not so great for… your bank account
After the previous generation felt lacking in improvements, the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes out swinging by comparison. The new A17 Pro chipset is blisteringly fast, outpacing the 14 Pro Max in both CPU and GPU benchmarks, and better still, it does this without compromising on battery life. The build also gets a big upgrade, switching to a USB-C charging port and replacing the stainless steel frame with a titanium chassis that doesn’t only feel great in the hand but also makes the phone a fair bit lighter.
As usual, the camera suite is a big part of the appeal here, and there have been a few decent improvements here, too. The telephoto camera is a new periscope lens that can capture up to 5x optical zoom shots, pros can take advantage of shooting video in a flat Log colour profile or saving 60fps ProRes footage directly to external storage, and users can now take 24MP photos with the main camera – though only in good lighting. It’s expensive for sure, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most complete handset Apple has produced to date.
Read our full iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Key specs – Processor: Hexa-core 3.78GHz Apple A17 Pro; Screen: 6.7in, 1,290 x 2,796; Camera: 48MP (wide), 12MP, (ultrawide), 12MP (telephoto); Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB; Operating system: iOS 17
4. Apple iPhone 11 (Renewed): Best cheap iPhone under £200
Price when reviewed: From £196
- Great for… the iPhone experience on a tight budget
- Not so great for… the latest performance and features
With the iPhone lineup refreshing so regularly, it can be a savvy move to simply wait for the new models to come out and pick up previous versions at a fraction of the price. Such is the case with the iPhone 11. While you can’t readily buy this phone new anymore, a “renewed” model has at worst minor cosmetic marks. If you can live with that, we think there are few better deals to be had for those who want the iPhone experience, especially since Apple offers such long support cycles on their phones.
As with the iPhone SE, the A13 Bionic chip remains one of the fastest flagship chipsets on the market, ensuring swift and fluid functionality for years to come.
This horsepower is put to good use, particularly when it comes to the cameras. Employing the same setup as the 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max (albeit without the 2x telephoto zoom lens), the iPhone 11 shoots 12MP images from both cameras on the back, as well as the front-facing selfie camera. In conjunction with the impressive Night Mode, these cameras delivered sharp, clear images, even in poor lighting conditions.
The cameras are also exceptional for recording video, capturing fully stabilised 4K footage at 60fps. In addition to this, the A13 Bionic chip allows enough power for the extended dynamic range mode to be used at 4K 60fps as well, where before it only supported up to 30fps. It may not be hot off the production line, but the iPhone 11 is still a very accomplished handset.
Read our full iPhone 11 review for more details
Key specs – Processor: Hexa-core 2.65GHz Apple A13 Bionic; Screen: 4.7in, 1,334 x 750; Camera: 12MP, 12MP (ultrawide); Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: iOS 13
How to choose the best iPhone for you
Is iOS better than Android?
Is Coke better than Pepsi? Is breakfast superior to dinner? Are cats more loveable than dogs? As with all of these great philosophical debates, a lot of this decision is going to come down to personal taste. Each operating system has its benefits, as do the phones that use them, so it’s less about which is better, and more about which suits you best.
Since you’re here, you probably have at least a passing interest in iPhones, so let’s go over some of their most attractive features. The biggest draw for choosing an iPhone is the Apple ecosystem. More than just a fancy term for Apple’s family of devices, this concept is designed to make the integration between your Apple Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch as seamless and user-friendly as possible.
Such tools include the Universal Clipboard, which allows you to copy content such as text, images or videos on one device and instantly paste them on another. There’s also the Continuity Camera, which makes it easy to take a photo or scan a document with your iPhone, and immediately bring it up for viewing or editing on your Mac.
If you already own Apple devices, or are looking to replace others that you own, the ecosystem is definitely a good reason to consider purchasing an iPhone. Not only do you get the integration features mentioned above, but the UI conformity across devices means that there’s no fumbling around getting to grips with new layouts or struggling to find certain settings.
Will these iPhones run the latest version of iOS?
Indeed they will. The latest version of the operating system, iOS 17, is compatible with all of the iPhones on this list. There are, of course, older models that won’t be eligible – the furthest back support goes is the iPhone 11.
How much do I need to spend?
The good news is that, with the iPhone lineup refreshing so regularly, you can get a decent iPhone without completely breaking the bank, with some very good options available for under £500. There’s even a fairly big list of refurbished iPhones available for under £200.
However, if you want the best of the bunch, or would like something future-proof to invest in, then you should expect to spend a bit more for the privilege. Depending on what storage capacity you select, prices for the latest line of iPhones can be anywhere from £650 to £1,400, so brace yourself accordingly.