Salter Chocolatier Hot Chocolate Maker review: A choc of all trades

The Chocolatier offers a commendable array of functions for such a small, budget-friendly device, with four main settings: “thick, hot froth” for making cappuccinos, “light, hot froth” for lattés, “cold froth” for iced coffee drinks and, of course, “hot chocolate.” The device also has a separate attachment used for making heated milk. I found the Chocolatier simple and intuitive to use, with all of its settings being selectable via one button. The button is pressed once for cappuccino foam, twice for latté froth etc. A handy halo of indicator lights surrounding the button lets you know which setting you’ve chosen and which you’ll move onto with the next press, reducing the chance of error or confusion.

So, the Chocolatier does a lot, but does it do it well? The answer is, mostly. The thick froth setting took around 2mins 30secs, which isn’t especially quick but not terribly slow either, to produce a jug of wonderfully thick, stiff froth, perfect for cappuccinos. The latté setting worked its way through 115ml of milk in a speedy 1min 40secs, but I was less impressed with the results, which I’ll detail in the section below. Next, I tried its cold frothing mode. Not every frother offers a cold frothing mode, so I was pleasantly surprised to see one here. I was pretty impressed with the Chocolatier’s performance, as it whipped up chilled milk to a froth almost as thick and lofty as the cappuccino setting, creating a perfect topping for my iced coffee. Like nearly all the cold froth I’ve tried making, the bubbly froth slowly deflated over time, but that seems to be an unavoidable quirk of homemade cold froth.