Tefal Optigrill Elite XL GC760D40 Health Grill review: A spacious, feature-rich grill

The Optigrill Elite XL GC760D40 is Tefal’s largest and most advanced grill design to date. It has enough space on its extra-large cooking surface for around eight portions of protein, such as chicken breast but this of course depends on what you’re cooking .

Rather than your standard single dial health grill, this OptiGrill comes with a rather expansive line up of programmes – 16 to be exact. This is designed to make it a little more user-friendly, allowing you to select the right settings for fish, red meat, chicken, vegetables and more.

Below, I’ve put the OptiGrill’s design, performance and functionality to the test, to determine if it’s worth its high price tag and the space it will take up on your countertop.