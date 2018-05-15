The best range cookers you can buy

The best range cookers to buy

1. Rangemaster Professional Deluxe 110 DF: Best large-scale range cooker

Price when reviewed: £2,549 | Check price at AO

Got a shade under two grand and a decent slab of kitchen space to spare? Step right this way. Rangemaster is a major British manufacturer of note. It invented the range cooker in 1830 and, amazingly, all of its products are still made in the same Royal Leamington Spa factory.

The 110cm Rangemaster Professional Deluxe comes with two spacious ovens, one programmable multifunction, the other fan-assisted, plus a separate slide-out grill and a handy storage drawer at the bottom. The main fan oven door opens horizontally and features a unique roasting rack that attaches to the door so that, as you swing it open, the roasted joint can be checked without sticking your arms in the oven. So simple, so clever. The Rapid Response feature is also handy when in a rush, heating up the oven 30% quicker.

The hob has five burners in four different sizes so rest assured you’re never likely to run out of cooking space even if whipping up a Henry VIII-size banquet. The larger burner will also accommodate a wok ring while the two side burners are perfect for installing the optional griddle plate.

Users have nothing but praise for this premium, 110cm wide behemoth. They love the build quality, the ease of use and how easy it is to clean. They also love the fact it’s available in six kitchen-matching colours.

Key specs – Size: 110 x 61 x 90.5cm (WDH); Fuel: Dual; Ovens: A-rated 73-litre multifunction, A-rated 73-litre fan; Hob: Five-burner gas hob

Check price at AO