Best multi cooker 2024: Top tested do-it-all appliances

The best multi cookers give you the freedom to cook a vast variety of meals all from the same pot. I find them incredibly easy to use and, if you have to work in a small kitchen like me, they can compactly combine the best features of an air fryer, rice cooker, steamer and more. With prices starting from as little as £35, they’re a brilliantly affordable addition to any chef’s toolset.

Multi cookers are often seen as a jack-of-all-trades appliance. While that’s still true to some extent, nowadays many of the best multi cookers are highly capable in their own right. Some even specialise in certain cooking methods, which is great if you have a preference towards one type of meal.

If you already have an idea of what you want, our at a glance list below will take you straight to retailers for our favourites. Alternatively, you can scroll down to find mini reviews of all the multi cookers we’ve tested. New to the world of multi cooking? I’ve put together a handy guide below to talk you through some of things you should consider before buying.