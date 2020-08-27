Best coffee pod machine 2024: Tried and tested for easy, great-tasting coffee

How we test coffee pod machines

Our coffee machines go through real-world testing, meaning we make and drink lots of coffee, using a variety of pods. To test the accuracy of each machine, we weigh multiple shots of espresso to determine if it’s pulling through a similar amount of coffee each time – something pod machines can be notoriously bad for. If the machine also has a ristretto or lungo option, we’ll test these too. We’re also looking for consistency, is the fourth shot of coffee as creamy and rich as the last? For coffee machines with an in-built milk frother, we test with 200ml of both dairy and oat milk, looking for froth and texture consistency during each use. A good frother will deliver similar results every time with the same amount of milk.

Design and functionality is also incredibly important when choosing a coffee pod machine, which is why we carefully consider the build quality and style of every machine we review. While it’s hard to “test” design, there are a few things we look at. The first is size and shape – whether the machine will be a countertop hog and if the drip tray is accommodating for all cup sizes. We also consider how robust certain elements of the machine feel. Plastic components can often look good but aren’t always good for longevity. As part of our design tests, we also look at the capsule bin, if there is one, and the water tank, to consider whether these offer a reasonable capacity compared to the size of the machine.

As many coffee pod machines function in the same way, what makes a good machine often comes down to personal preference. We always take this into consideration when undertaking our tests, ensuring we highlight all the best features for a range of needs and budgets.

