Best frying pan 2024: The ultimate non-stick pans for your kitchen

It doesn’t matter whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or a fry-up connoisseur, finding the best frying pan for your needs is essential if you want to excel in the kitchen. If you want a really easy life, you’ll want to own at least one non-stick frying pan, though an entire set is even better. If you’re sick of omelettes, stir-fries and potato rostis sticking to the pan, and doubly sick of scrubbing your pans until your wrists ache, a non-stick pan will come as something of a revelation and offer options that even new-fangled gadgets like air fryers won’t give you.

You’ll find some chefs who steer clear of non-stick surfaces – this is largely due to the potential health hazards presented by heating non-stick, PTFE-based pans to excessive temperatures. But while you’re better off using a heavyweight cast iron frying pan for searing steaks and meat, there’s nothing quite like a Teflon-lined pan for knocking up scrambled eggs and crepes with zero stick and a minimum of hassle. What’s more, most non-stick pans nowadays are safe to use for most cooking tasks, so there’s no need to worry about chemicals.

Read on and we’ll explain everything you need to know: our buying guide will help you decide on the perfect type of frying pan for your kitchen; bite-sized reviews give you the quick lowdown on all of our preferred pans; and our at-a-glance list below provides quick buying links to some of our favourites.