Ninja Sizzle Indoor Grill & Flat Plate review: Simple high-heat cooking for impressive chargrilled results

The Sizzle’s hinged design comes with a ridged grill plate that sits on top of the heating element that produces chargrilled results on lean meats and fish. It also features a separate flat plate that works much like a frying pan, so you can flip and stir food as it cooks. These sit neatly on top of the heating element and can be easily taken on and off as required. While there is no separate oil-drip tray, there is a groove at the base of each plate to capture any excess fat from the foods being cooked. The hinged lid can be left open when you’re char-grilling food or left down for when you want to melt toppings, retain the heat and help conceal any smoke. While it doesn’t come with any extras such as a set of tongs or separate oil drip tray, it does have an integrated grease catching lip built into each plate. It also comes with a quick start guide in the box that features lots of recipes to get you started.

Ninja Sizzle Indoor Grill & Flat Plate review: What’s good about it?

The first thing I noticed about the Ninja Sizzle is just how compact it is. While it’s slightly larger than your standard panini press, it’s slim and doesn’t feel too obtrusive on the worktop. It could be easily stored in a wide corner cupboard after use too, although it’s the type of appliance you probably won’t mind keeping on display when not in use.

Set up was easy and once I’d taken it out of the box, chosen my preferred plate and plugged it in, it was ready to use. Its 0.7m cord length is a decent size, which makes it well suited to a variety of kitchen layouts. Having used this health grill over the course of a week, I was impressed with just how versatile it is. Food such as grilled fish, chicken, a full English breakfast and steak all cooked well on its hot plates. In the Ninja recipe book, there’s also a great recipe for tofu shawarma sandwiches, but grills all types of vegetables well too, including corn on the cob.