Best rice cooker 2024: This microwave rice cooker is a steal on Amazon

The best rice cookers can produce consistently great high-quality rice in a way that even those skilled with a saucepan couldn’t manage. Though a rice cooker might not be a staple kitchen gadget, for anyone who eats rice regularly it’s a really useful item.

A rice cooker allows you to leave the rice cooking unattended and also keeps your rice warm, meaning you can leave it covered for a little while without the worry it will go cold or need reheating. In our opinion, once you’ve tried a rice cooker it is hard to go back to sad saucepan rice.

The rice cookers listed below are the best seven rice cookers that we’ve tested at Expert Reviews. For anyone unsure of what to look for when shopping for a rice cooker, we have included a handy buying guide at the end of this page, which will take you through the basic questions you might have. Alternatively, read on for our pick of the best rice cookers for effortlessly fluffy rice every time.