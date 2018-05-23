Best milk frother 2024: We put stove top, jug and handheld options to the test

A cappuccino without a luscious layer of foam is no cappuccino at all, which is why we’re constantly on the lookout for the best milk frothers around. Just because you don’t have a fancy, high-pressure steam wand at home, it doesn’t mean you have to go without a silky, frothy coffee. In fact, it’s never been easier to achieve barista-style frothy coffee from your own kitchen thanks to state of the art milk frothers from the likes of Nespresso, Dualit, Smeg and more.

We put all five milk frothers featured in this roundup to the test, analysing the differences in foam consistency, usability, design, value for money and how easy they were to clean. Using 200ml of cow’s milk and oat milk (considering alternative milks often perform differently), we followed the instructions for each device and compared the consistency of each batch.

Below our roundup, you’ll find a buying guide covering the most common questions and things to consider before choosing a milk frother. If you already consider yourself a pro, jump straight to our round-up of the best milk frothers you can buy