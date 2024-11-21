Dualit Cocoatiser Hot Chocolate Maker review: Good, but not better than its rivals

Homemade hot chocolate making has undergone something of a revolution in recent years; the Dualit Cocoatiser is part of the trend. Gone are dusty, flavourless powders and stovetop-heated milk, replaced by a selection of worktop appliances: hot chocolate makers, milk frothers and even some coffee machines. These devices allow you to make smooth, rich hot chocolate with real pieces or flakes and can even whip up some frothy milk to turn your morning espresso into latté or cappuccino.

The Dualit Cocoatiser is one such device and a very capable one at that. This shiny jug-style hot chocolate maker impressed me with the silky, smooth hot chocolates it produced and even proved capable of whipping some commendable barista-style milk. However, while it has no great flaws of its own, the Cocoatiser is similarly priced to one of its more functional rivals. No, not the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser (£110), but its sibling product, the Dualit Handheld Milk Frother (£65).