Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima review: A fantastically frothy capsule coffee delight

Should you use a larger Lungo (150ml) or Mug-sized (230ml) capsule with either of the milk-based options, the Lattissima will automatically pull a shorter, stronger shot of coffee that’s better suited to a milk-based drink.

And, naturally, if you prefer the longer Lungo and Mug-sized capsules with just a dash of milk on top, you can always just brew a capsule into a mug then manually top it up with as much or as little frothed milk as you prefer. Simply tap the milk button and the Lattissima pours up to 200ml of hot frothy milk into your cup, and you can tap it again to stop.

Cleaning and longer term maintenance is simple and, thankfully, thoroughly explained in the manual. A water hardness tester comes in the box, and this allows you to select from 5 preset water hardness levels. This determines how often the machine will ask for descaling, and a little orange LED will flash when it comes time to run through the descaling process. More regular flushing of the machine or carafe can be carried out at any time that you choose, however.

It’s worth noting that the Vertuo Lattissima has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, but it’s by no means essential – at least not on a day to day basis. Still, it is worth connecting your machine when you first get it, as it will occasionally download firmware updates overnight. This ensures that the machine recognises the latest capsules and brews them accordingly.

The app also gives quick access to Nespresso’s various Youtube tutorial videos, and you can activate the various cleaning modes for descaling, rinsing, emptying and milk carafe cleaning from the app, which saves you having to memorise the button presses required on the machine itself.

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima review: What’s the coffee like?

Compared against standard Nespresso capsules, the depth of flavour from Vertuo alternatives is markedly better for every length of coffee, with longer coffees in particular benefitting the most. There isn’t as wide a range of capsules available but the 40-odd capsules on Nespresso’s site serve up everything from short, punchy ristretto (25ml) and espresso (40ml and 80ml) through to lungo (150ml), mug (230ml) and even carafe length (535ml) capsules.