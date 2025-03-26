Salter Large Health Grill review: A flexible, budget grill that fits a complete meal

Salter sells a wide range of home appliances including the powerful 2,000W Salter Large Health Grill, which is designed to grill meat and fish, roast vegetables and toast sandwiches. While there’s a wide range of grills to choose from, this health grill stands out for its reasonable price and stylish design.

Salter might be best known for its good looking range of practical kitchen and bathroom scales but it also has an abundance of health grills and sandwich makers. Not only can this grill be used to sandwich bread for cheese-laden paninis, but it opens up flat to provide cooking space for up to six portions of food such as chicken breasts or fish.

The grill comes equipped with 180-degree hinges that close snugly. When the plates are open, you’ll get double the cooking space, which is ideal for cooking full meals for one or two.

If you’re thinking of investing in this cleverly designed grill built to tackle a variety of meat, veg and carbs in one go, this could be the grill for you.