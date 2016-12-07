Best kettle 2024: Our favourite rapid-boil, quiet and smart models tested

Variable temperature kettles: These kettles allow you to set your temperature to below boiling point – sometimes as low as 40ºC – so you’re able to heat your water for a variety of drinks, not just tea. The ideal temperature for coffee is between 91ºC and 96˚C. Delicate green and white teas usually require water at 70˚C. Black and oolong teas taste best with water around 85˚C, while chamomile requires water at 90˚C. The list goes on.

Stovetop kettle: This is the most basic kind of kettle, which you simply put on the stove and heat up. When the water is boiling, it will whistle to let you know. They can be, though are not always, the cheapest kind of kettle, as well as having an aesthetic, retro appeal. They are less susceptible to damage caused by mineral deposits than electric kettles and require neither a mains plug nor space on your work surface.

Are rapid boiling kettles actually faster than normal ones?

Don’t be fooled by kettles advertised as “rapid boiling” – the fastest boiling kettle here is only 11 seconds quicker than the slowest. Also, be aware that the manufacturer’s boiling time claims are often based on how long it takes room temperature water to boil.

In our tests, we used water straight from the cold tap like you would at home, which averaged between 9˚C and 11˚C.

What other features are worth looking out for?

Kettles aren’t the most high-tech of kitchen items, but it’s worth looking out for safety features such as an auto shut-off function. Should you accidentally put too little water in the kettle, this will stop it boiling dry.

One very basic thing to look out for is how a kettle is filled. A button-operated flip-top lid is worth having, as it means you don’t need to put your hand anywhere near the spout – or any steam coming out of it – when you’re refilling it.

We would also avoid buying any cheap kettle that has a mains cable connected directly to the jug itself, as the slot-in stand design of most modern kettles is far safer.

Finally, think about noise. The difference between our quietest and loudest kettles, which measured in at 52 and 63 decibels, is considerable, everyone’s tolerance to noise is different.

What kettles are the most energy efficient?

Many kettles claim to be energy efficient but determining which is the most energy efficient model isn’t as simple as trusting the manufacturers claims. In reality, most kettles are going to cost the same amount to run, with a minimal cost saving over the year – we’re talking pennies.

That being said, there are small variations in boil times and how quickly the temperature drops after boiling – important if you want to cut down how often you re-boil.

