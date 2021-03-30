Best drain unblocker: Unclog your sinks with the best chemical and enzyme-based unblockers

It doesn’t take long for hair, food waste, soap scum and a dollop of unidentifiable household gunk to clog up your plugholes. The best drain unblockers can go where no plunger or kettle of boiling water can, dissolving and even digesting the clogs without damaging you, your sink or your plumbing.

Drain unblockers are surprisingly varied products. Some are designed specially to tackle bath and shower wastes clogged to a standstill with hair and grease, while others use gentler enzyme-based formulas to eat away mould and grime from outdoor drains and waste disposal units. The best unblockers cling to the walls of your pipes and keep them flowing freely for months to come.

Read on to discover our top recommended drain unblockers to free various pipes around your home, or skip to our buying guide for more tips on choosing the right unblocker for the job.