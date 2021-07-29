Best espresso machine 2024: The perfect espresso shot, as tested by our experts

For the best results with a manual espresso machine, you need to precisely balance quite a wide range of factors. You have to think about grind size and dosage (how much coffee you use) at the very least, and getting the very best results will require you to consider tamping pressure (how hard you press the coffee down into the portafilter), extraction ratios (the proportion of coffee used to coffee brewed), brew temperatures and much more besides.

If you want to make lattes or cappuccinos, you’ll also need to learn how to use a steam wand. You’ll also need to clean your machine at the end of all this, so manual machines are not the best choice for the rushed or the impatient. However, it’s a very rewarding process once you’ve got the knack of it, and manual espresso machines provide by far the best coffee.

Bean-to-cup machines: If you simply can’t be fussed with putting effort into a manual machine, a bean-to-cup espresso machine is a great, comparatively hassle-free alternative. As the name suggests, these do most of the work for you.

Load the machine up with water and coffee beans and you can usually get a good espresso at the push of a button – and without having to fiddle with lots of settings. In their most advanced guises, they come complete with flashy touchscreen displays, mobile app compatibility and milk carafes that automatically steam and deliver milk for silky one-touch cappuccinos.

The downside is the cost, with the cheapest bean-to-cup machines costing just a little under £400. And while there’s a lot to be said for the convenience, even modestly priced manual machines will trounce the most expensive bean-to-cup machines when it comes to flavour.

Capsule and Nespresso machines: The arrival of capsule machines made it possible for anyone to get quick and easy espresso at home. With a wide choice of Nespresso pods on the market, as well as a growing number of third-party capsules from a range of roasteries, producing a consistent espresso has never been easier. Simply pop in the capsule, press a button and you’re good to go. And with machines starting as cheap as £50, it’s an affordable option, too.

The downside is that the cost of the pods can add up pretty quickly, so (unless you invest in a reusable capsule) you may end up sinking quite a bit of money into your new-found Nespresso habit. Plus, simple though they are, capsule machines won’t be able to produce espresso that tastes as good or is as strong as espresso from a manual machine. If it’s good enough for your tastes, though, it’s by far the easiest option here.

Handheld/portable/alternative espresso makers: Although so far we’ve only included the above-mentioned types of machines in this roundup, there are a number of other ways you can make espresso at home, such as stovetop brewing with a moka pot.

Portable devices such as the Wacaco Nanopresso have garnered quite a following, and various other new wave espresso makers have also arrived on the scene, including Flair’s manual lever-operated espresso maker. We’ll be testing some of these in the future – if they’re great, they’ll make their way onto our shortlist.

