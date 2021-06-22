Best coffee machines 2024: Our experts’ favourites tried and tested

Whether you’re a fan of cappuccino, macchiato, espresso, mocha, ristretto or just plain-old filter coffee, only the very best coffee machines will make you the coffee you want time after time. Thing is, choosing the right machine for you depends not only on your favourite type of coffee but also on how much time, effort and money you want to invest in the brewing process.

We’ve tested and reviewed over 60 coffee machines at Expert Reviews, including the best manual espresso, bean-to-cup, pod and capsule and filter coffee machines. If you’re not quite sure which machine will suit you best, then read on and we will give a very brief explanation of the differences between the basic types of coffee machine and detail how we approach the testing process for each and every model. For those in a hurry, our at-a-glance list lets you skip to the reviews you’re most interested in or quickly check prices at major retailers.

Scroll down a little further and you’ll find a longer list of the best coffee machines we’ve tested, at a wider range of prices, along with links to our in-depth reviews. Beyond these, we’ve got a full length buying guide to help you decide which coffee machine is best for you.