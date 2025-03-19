Otty Adjustable Pillow review: Find your “just right”

The Otty Adjustable pillow might just be what your guest room needs – but with a foam interior, it might not suit everyone.

Whenever I stay away from home, I find myself confronted with a choice of lofty or shallow pillows. Typically, neither cut the mustard – I’m often enveloped completely by the larger pillow and unable to get comfortable on a shallower one. Instead, I spend my nights craving a healthy middle ground. If this situation rings true to you, the Otty Adjustable pillow could be the perfect solution for your next pillow.

As its name suggests, its nifty design allows you to remove some of the shredded foam filling to reduce the thickness of the pillow. This adaptable design means it’s suitable for a wide range of sleepers, and even the fussiest people should be able to customise their pillow’s thickness completely. While the shredded foam material isn’t without its flaws, I think the Otty Adjustable Pillow could tick a lot of people’s boxes.