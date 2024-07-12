Our TV experts love the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, which is already massively reduced for Prime Day
The five-star Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED has had its price slashed to a rock-bottom £430 in the Prime Day sale
The Amazon Prime Day bonanza is upon us again and it’s the perfect time to snag an impressive early deal on the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED. This TV, which we awarded five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, is now £430 for the 55in version, down from an average of £596 on the website. That’s the lowest price it’s ever been and a brilliant offer for a TV that was already exceptional value.
You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this early deal, but you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial via this link.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED has a 4K HDR QLED display with a Mini LED backlight and full-array local dimming. It also supports HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ. And with Alexa built-in, you can control the TV and other smart devices with voice commands. As you can expect, the TV also includes a comprehensive smart system with extensive streaming options, making it a versatile choice for your home entertainment setup.
In our detailed review, our expert Stephen Withers praised the TV’s excellent colour accuracy, extensive feature set and solid build quality. Its VA panel provides good black levels, although viewing angles are somewhat limited and the Mini LED backlight with local dimming enhances contrast and brightness. The TV’s smart UI was slightly sluggish at times, but we liked the wide range of streaming apps and services on offer.
The Fire TV Omni QLED also supports hands-free voice control, allowing users to operate the TV without a remote. The TV’s integration with Alexa goes beyond basic commands, too, offering a range of functionalities including weather updates, calendar management and control over other smart home devices.
Another key feature is the Fire TV’s support for gaming. It includes a low latency mode, making it a solid choice for gamers who want responsive and smooth gameplay. The TV’s HDMI 2.1 ports ensure compatibility with the latest gaming consoles, too.
This Amazon Prime Day deal is a limited-time offer, so it’s crucial to act quickly to take advantage of the savings. Exceptional deals like this don’t last long, and the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a top pick on a budget.