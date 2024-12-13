Voxi brings back its 4x data deal just in time for Christmas

Grab buckets of data and unlimited social media, music and video from our favourite mobile network in Voxi’s winter sale

One of the best Black Friday SIM-only deals is back for a limited time. Voxi’s Winter Sale is once again offering quadruple the data on its £15/mth SIM-only package, netting you a hefty 140GB/mth for the price of 35GB.

Voxi is currently our favourite mobile network and, looking at the results of our customer survey-based Mobile Network Awards, it’s not hard to see why. With over 94% of people surveyed saying they were either fairly or very likely to recommend the network, plus solid performance and customer service ratings, Voxi more than earned the full five stars and Best Buy award in our review.

One of the biggest perks of going with Voxi is that all its packages offer unlimited social media use, meaning you can scroll, post and chat to your heart’s content without eating into your monthly data allowance. This doesn’t include every single social media app out there but most of the big ones are represented. Facebook (including Messenger), Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, Pinterest and WhatsAppa re all supported.

This deal ups the stakes, however, by also including unlimited music and video streaming in the offer. Once again, you’re limited to a select list of apps but plenty of the most commonly used services are supported here.

On the music front, you can stream from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Napster, Deezer, TIDAL and Primordial radio (in the UK only), while video covers YouTube (including Shorts), Prime Video, Netflix, My5 and TikTok. You’ll need to have your own subscription to some of these but, if you do, you’ll be able to stream endlessly without running through your monthly data.

The final perk of choosing Voxi (as if all of the above isn’t appetising enough) is that this offer runs on a rolling monthly basis, meaning you aren’t locked into an extended contract and can cancel at any time.

There are only a couple of downsides, but they’re worth noting before taking the deal. First of all, this is a sub-brand of Vodafone, running on the same network. This means that, while speeds are decent, it’s not the best you can get. EE is our favourite network for sheer speed – although prices do tend to be a fair bit higher.

The other thing is that Voxi charges for EU and international roaming. If you travel to the continent a lot, it’s worth checking out Smarty. You can still get bargain prices on big-data deals here, but you also get EU roaming included, allowing you to use up to 12GB of your data at no extra cost. The downside is that you don’t get all of that unlimited social media, music and video included, so it’s a case of what’s more important to you.

Other than those two points, Voxi is an excellent network with plenty of enticing perks. If you’ve just nabbed yourself a shiny new smartphone in the Black Friday sales and you’re now looking for a bargain SIM-only deal to go along with it, this offer from Voxi should be your first port of call. Service and performance are excellent, the freebies are fantastic and, with this deal, you’re getting a truck-load of monthly data for just £15/mth.