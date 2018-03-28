Sky Mobile review: Great customer service keeps this network near the top

Sky Mobile review: What do you get?

While most mobile networks seem obsessed with giving you a convoluted range of plans, Sky keeps things nice and simple. Its £5/100MB data plan is one of the cheapest out there, even if it’s hard to imagine anyone not needing more. From there, plans go from a basic £8/4GB package to a £26/75GB plan. What’s more, all these plans currently offer double data, so you’re actually getting 150GB for that £26. That keeps Sky Mobile competitive with most of the big networks, if not the ultra-cheap no-frills guys. Just be aware that Sky doesn’t offer Unlimited deals, or even any deals that go above 150GB per month.

On top of this, Sky Mobile has some useful extra features. All plans include a ‘Piggybank’ rollover feature, where any unused data from your monthly allowance can be banked for use up to three years later. Meanwhile, Sky TV subscribers can stream video from the Sky Go, Sky Store and Sky News apps without eating into their monthly allowance.

If you’re in the market for a new phone, Sky has an interesting approach: you can buy on a 24-month or 36-month contract, but swap to a new phone and contract after 12 or 24 months, with no extra early upgrade charge. You have a contract for the phone and pay for a data plan on top, with this coming in at the same price as the SIM-only deals, or even with an extra discount.

This sometimes makes Sky a good choice for new phones, but you have to watch the term length. For example, buy an iPhone 15 and you’ll pay £26 per month for the first two years, then £23.25 per month for an additional year, representing a total interest-free payment of £903 over the full term. On top of this, you’ll need to pay for your SIM, costing between £8 and £26 a month. Even with the current double data deal, you’re looking at £46 per month for 100GB of data over the first two years, and you’ll still owe £279 during the third year, or whatever new payment you agree to sign up to for a new phone. That will still work out cheaper than the equivalent deals from O2, Vodafone or EE, but going with iD Mobile or Three might cost you less.

Regardless, Sky Mobile’s customers have few quibbles when it comes to value for money, with over 82% satisfied or very satisfied on this score. That’s not quite high enough to put it in contention for our Best Value award with Smarty and Voxi, but it does put Sky Mobile at the head of the chasing pack.