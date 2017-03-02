BT Broadband review: Better value and performance available elsewhere

BT is arguably the best-known broadband provider in the country. Put it this way – if you were asked to name a broadband provider on a popular quiz show, BT wouldn’t be a Pointless answer.

However, that may not be the case for too much longer, because if you visit the BT Broadband website, you’ll notice you’re being not-so-gently nudged to sign up with EE instead. EE is the mobile network that merged with BT several years ago and the two have very similar fixed-line broadband offerings, so it seems BT wants new customers to embrace the EE brand, not BT Broadband.

We asked BT what was going on, and it told us: “As EE evolves, BT will offer a more focused portfolio including standalone broadband and landline services, along with supporting vulnerable customers across a range of programmes and market-leading social tariffs.”

Make of that what you will, but it seems BT will continue to offer broadband in some form, so we’ve included it here. It’s simply a struggle to find any real reason to recommend BT ahead of many of the other providers on test here, which is why it fails to make our roundup of the best broadband providers.

BT doesn’t score badly; it’s just above average in the overall rankings. But there’s no category where it stands out from the crowd. In our customer survey, carried out in partnership with YouGov, reliability proved its strongest hand: almost eight out of ten BT customers were happy with the reliability of their service, a score that only Hyperoptic and Zen Internet bettered.

So, if you want to stick with a tried-and-trusted brand that’s been in the business as long as anyone else, let’s explore what BT offers.