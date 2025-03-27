Tefal Express Essential SV6116 review: A good-value steam generator iron that’s brilliant if you’re on a budget

If you’re willing to forgo some of the fancier features steam generator irons are known for, I’d consider a good entry-level model from a well-known brand, of which Tefal’s Express Essential SV6116 is a perfect example. Finding the best steam generator iron that ticks all your boxes doesn’t have to cost the Earth.

Even though it comes with a pocket-friendly price tag, there’s plenty to recommend it. Its features include an eco mode that reduces the steam and temperature when you’re ironing items that are only lightly creased; vertical steaming for refreshing clothes or removing light creases while on a hanger; and a steam boost for tricky ironing tasks. Plus, it’s fairly lightweight overall.

Admittedly, if you’ve owned a higher-end steam generator before, here, you’ll find things you’ll have to work around. These include a fixed water tank, rather awkward cable storage and an iron that doesn’t lock into the base for carrying and storing. It also takes a little longer to heat up than others. Still, if none of those are a deal-breaker and you’d like to save yourself some cash, the Tefal Express Essential SV6116 steam generator iron is a smart buy to compliment your ironing board.