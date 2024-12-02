Here’s why I recommend buying a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro this Cyber Monday

Good deals on the iPhone 15 Pro are scarce this Cyber Monday but I’ve dug up the cheapest way to nab one

Even though Black Friday is now in the rearview mirror for another year, the sales bonanza isn’t quite finished, and there’s still time to snatch up a bargain smartphone deal on Cyber Monday.

While there are plenty of deals and discounts on some of the biggest phones of the last couple of years, there’s a curious omission in the lineup that caught my eye – where exactly is the iPhone 15 Pro? Whether it be contracts or buying the handset SIM-free, there are no tantalising offers on the iPhone 15 Pro.

So, to find the very best deal on an iPhone 15 Pro, we need to get a little creative. It’s always more attractive and exciting to buy a brand-new phone but the truth is, when the handset is expensive and stock is scarce, you’re better off looking past the stigma and embracing that “refurbished” label.

That’s right, the best way to get an iPhone 15 Pro this Cyber Monday is by forgoing the general sales altogether and heading over to Back Market. This is one of our trusted and recommended refurbished retailers, with a transparent refurbishment process that guarantees 100% functionality and a minimum of 80% battery health. That’s backed up by a free 30-day returns policy and a one-year warranty. You can read more about Backmarket’s refurbishment process and quality pledges here.

As well as being better for the planet (producing fewer CO2 emissions and using less water, resulting in less e-waste than new smartphones) refurbished phones are naturally kinder to your wallet, too. Take the iPhone 15 Pro, for instance; one of the few places that still has stock is Amazon, where you can only buy the 256GB model for £999. That’s a little less than the average price of £1,019 but nothing to write home about.

Over on Back Market, however, you can get the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro in excellent condition for just £833. That’s cheaper than buying the 128GB model in the same condition (currently £850) so it is easily the best-value iPhone 15 Pro around right now.

The excellent label means that the phone will show barely any signs of use but if you want an even bigger bargain, the 128GB model in good condition (minor signs of wear) is a ridiculously cheap £710 right now. For my money, that massive discount is more than worth a couple of scuffs.

Another major benefit of buying a refurbished model is that you’re not locked into a long contract that will rise in price every year. Instead, you can pair your bargain refurbished iPhone with one of these excellent SIM-only deals. I particularly recommend the offer from Voxi (our current favourite mobile network) as you get unlimited social media use included in the package at no additional cost.

Whichever deal you opt for, last year’s compact Apple powerhouse is still a fantastic phone, with exceptional performance, a gorgeous OLED display and the much-appreciated addition of USB-C connectivity. We only rated it four stars in our review but one of our main concerns was the price, which is less of a factor when buying a refurbished model.

The cameras are fantastic, too with snappier image processing and excellent low-light performance, and battery life is some of the best on any iPhone – so even if the refurbished health is closer to 80% than 100%, the phone will still have plenty of stamina. For the kind of money we’re talking about, the iPhone 15 Pro is an extremely attractive flagship phone and more appealing than ever.

If you want to see even more of the top smartphone deals this Cyber Monday, I’ve been running a live blog all month long, covering the biggest discounts and tastiest price drops on the latest handsets from all the top brands. We’ve also got our dedicated Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals hub, with great offers on everything from air fryers to TVs, so you’re sure to find a deal that takes your fancy.