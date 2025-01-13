Panasonic W90A (TX-55W90AEB) review: Ideal for cinephiles on a budget

Panasonic W90A review: Price and competition

The Panasonic W90A is available in four screen sizes: the 43in model retails for £499; the 50in version costs £599; the 55in screen size reviewed here is priced at £799; and the bigger 65in will set you back £999.

When you consider the performance, smart platform and features available on the W90A, these prices are certainly competitive compared to a majority of the alternatives.

If you’re looking for even better value, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is the obvious alternative with the same selection of screen sizes, Fire TV smart system and feature set. The Omni is currently a lot cheaper at £550 for the 55in model, but the W90A has the edge in terms of picture and processing. It’s also better for gaming with support for frame rates up to 4K/144Hz, while the Omni is limited to 4K/60Hz.

Panasonic W90A review: Design, connections and control

The Panasonic W90A is fairly nondescript, with its minimalist design, thin black bezel around the screen and black plastic chassis. It comes with a pair of matching black plastic screw-in feet that are spaced over a metre apart. This is a real nuisance if your TV stand is narrow, although you can always wall-mount the W90A using a standard 400 x 300mm VESA bracket.