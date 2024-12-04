Good news, everyone! Freely’s selection of live channels and on-demand players is expanding in early 2025
AMCNI UK, GB News, PBS America and QVC join Freely in the New Year, taking the service’s number of live channels above 40
It’s been a big year for Everyone TV. The company behind Freesat and Freeview Play officially launched Freely in April and subsequently secured deals to incorporate the free-to-air IPTV platform on TVs from Panasonic, Sharp, Bush, Toshiba and Metz.
Those manufacturers joined Freely’s first TV partner, Hisense, in partnering with the platform and we’ve already reviewed two of the Chinese brand’s most appealing Freely models: the Hisense U8N and Hisense U7N.
We’ve also looked at another premium Freely-equipped TV, the Panasonic Z95A, which earned a five-star rating and our Best Buy award. Freely hadn’t been integrated into the Fire TV operating system when John Archer was testing the Z95A but is now available on all supported Fire TV models.
Overall, our experience of the service has been a positive one. There’s still room for improvement, but the main UK catch-up services are seamlessly integrated into the EPGs of televisions that support Freely and the platform provides access to a range of popular live channels. And, of course, the service’s biggest selling point is that everything is available over your Wi-Fi connection; there’s no need for a set-top box, aerial or satellite dish.
That selection of channels, which includes E4, U&Dave and ITVBe, is set to expand next year following the announcement that Freely has teamed up with four more broadcast partners. I was at Lina Stores in King’s Cross on Tuesday to hear the news that live channels and on-demand players from AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI UK), GB News, PBS America and QVC will be available via Freely in early 2025.
That means you’ll be able to shop ‘til you drop (off your sofa) on QVC, indulge in style, garden and beauty shows on QVC2, enjoy genre-themed series and films on LEGEND and LEGEND Xtra, gritty documentaries on TRUE CRIME and TRUM CRIME Xtra, and shout at the TV while watching some lively debate on GB News.
Should you happen to miss a crucial piece of programming, you’ll be able to catch up on it via the respective broadcasters’ on-demand players: WATCH FREE UK, PBS America, GB News Catch-up and QVC+.
Speaking about the importance of free services such as Freely, PBS Distribution president Andrea Downing said: “Consumers are at their capacity when it comes to SVOD services, so they’re thinking about how they can add more optionality to their viewing for free… I think Freely is a really great place for that to happen.”
Image credit: Jack Cawthorne, Ranieri
Tanya Gugenheim, senior vice president of business development at AMC, added: “If you can get volume of high-quality content available for free, you’ll trend away from subscription video-on-demand and that’s what we’re seeing.
“While SVOD is still important, I think the pay-TV piece in the middle is what could potentially suffer, which is why we’re very keen to be part of the free-to-air environment.”
A full list of Freely’s supported live channels can be found here, and it’s likely to grow further as the service makes its way into more and more households. Everyone TV CEO Jonathan Thompson says the company has exciting plans for 2025 and, based on what Freely has achieved since its launch, I’ve no reason to doubt that.