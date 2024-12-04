Good news, everyone! Freely’s selection of live channels and on-demand players is expanding in early 2025

We’ve also looked at another premium Freely-equipped TV, the Panasonic Z95A, which earned a five-star rating and our Best Buy award. Freely hadn’t been integrated into the Fire TV operating system when John Archer was testing the Z95A but is now available on all supported Fire TV models.

Overall, our experience of the service has been a positive one. There’s still room for improvement, but the main UK catch-up services are seamlessly integrated into the EPGs of televisions that support Freely and the platform provides access to a range of popular live channels. And, of course, the service’s biggest selling point is that everything is available over your Wi-Fi connection; there’s no need for a set-top box, aerial or satellite dish.

That selection of channels, which includes E4, U&Dave and ITVBe, is set to expand next year following the announcement that Freely has teamed up with four more broadcast partners. I was at Lina Stores in King’s Cross on Tuesday to hear the news that live channels and on-demand players from AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI UK), GB News, PBS America and QVC will be available via Freely in early 2025.