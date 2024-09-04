IFA 2024: DTS Clear Dialogue seeks to combat this annoying issue with TV audio

Being able to discern dialogue when watching TV is an issue that plagues a huge number of people.

According to Netflix, around 40% of its subscribers have subtitles switched on when using the streaming service, while independent research points to more than 80% of people over 60 struggling to decipher what’s being said when on-screen action gets particularly intense.

TV manufacturers have sought to combat this by including audio options that boost dialogue, and dialogue-focused EQ presets are becoming increasingly common inclusions in both premium soundbars and more affordable soundbar solutions.

Now DTS – a subsidiary of Xperi best known for multi-channel audio technologies, such as the object-based format DTS:X – is tackling the issue by incorporating new AI-powered dialogue-enhancing tech at a chipset level.

DTS Clear Dialogue uses an inference engine to analyse audio streams in real time and allows users to adjust the level of dialogue, regardless of the source or content type. It’s a content-agnostic solution that’s also language-inclusive and seeks to take away some of the cognitive overload we experience when watching television, which in turn affects how well we hear dialogue.