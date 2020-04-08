Best wireless speaker 2024: The top Wi-Fi-enabled options we’ve tested

Size and form factor

The best wireless speakers range considerably in size, from compact, desktop speakers to large systems that will take up a significant proportion of your living room. As alluring as a beefy setup may be, sometimes less is more.

Smart features and voice assistants

Google and Amazon speakers support their own voice assistants, but you’ll find plenty of other wireless speakers offering smart functionality.

The key is to look for one that fits with the devices you already own. Although some support multiple digital assistants, the vast majority support one or another so be careful which you buy if this is a priority.

It’s also worth noting the range of features on a third-party smart wireless speaker can be curtailed compared with first-party devices produced by Amazon and Google. Non-Amazon Alexa-enabled smart speakers, for example, can’t be used to make calls to mobile phones and other Echo devices in your home.

Companion apps

While many wireless speakers allow you to simply stream audio to them directly from your favourite music app most also come with a companion app that lets you control various aspects of the speakers’ functionality. Not all of these are made equal, however, and it’s worth checking if they allow you to do what you expect.

Things to think about here include support for the streaming services you use. Most will work well with Spotify, for example, but how about Tidal, Qobuz or Amazon Music HD? You’ll want the widest support for these as possible because although you may not need something now, you may well do in the future. The last thing you want to do is have to buy a new speaker just because you switched streaming platforms or your phone from iPhone to Android.

Streaming standards

The same thing applies to streaming standards. The best wireless speakers will support a range of these so you can send audio directly from your phone, tablet or laptop over your home Wi-Fi network to your wireless speaker. The big three standards are Spotify Connect, Google Cast, and Apple AirPlay but others such as DTS Play-Fi and, for audiophiles, Roon Ready support are worth looking out for as well.

Finally, if you already have a selection of music files somewhere at home, maybe on a shared network drive or folder on your PC, you’ll also want to look for DLNA and UPnP support so your speaker and its app can recognise those sources and browse/play music from them.

