The best PC speakers, fully tested and reviewed
If you want to fully enjoy your games, music or movies, we’ve tested the best PC speakers around so you don’t have to
Want an engaging, immersive audio experience at your desk? Then you need to add a pair of the best PC speakers to your desktop setup.
Also known as desktop speakers, PC speakers can give you much better sound quality than the built-in speakers found in monitors and laptops. They’re simple to set up too, with easy cabling and no need for external amplifiers.
Whether you’re looking for a cheap, compact audio solution or seeking an audiophile experience for your games, music and videos, we’ve tested dozens of the best computer speakers available – and below you’ll find our favourite options at a range of price points.
Best PC speaker: At a glance
Best Budget PC Speakers
Creative Pebble V3 (~£30)
Best budget 2.1 PC speakers
Logitech Z313 2.1 (~£55)
Best large speakers for sound quality
Ruark MR1 MKII (~£349)
How we test PC speakers
We test the audio quality of every set of PC speakers that make it onto this list, using a variety of sources across all connection types. In most cases that means both 3.5mm analogue and USB connections; if Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections are supported then we’ll also test how the speaker sounds when streaming wirelessly.
We listen to audio from video services such as Netflix and Prime Video, along with music playlists on Spotify and YouTube. If high-resolution or Dolby Atmos audio are supported, we ensure that the test material we’re using meets the relevant standards. We test at multiple volume levels to see how consistently the speaker performs across the audio frequency spectrum, and we make sure to push speakers to their limits, to expose any distortion that might occur at higher volumes.
We also explore how easy it is to get the speakers up and running, taking into account speaker size, shape and the position of its connection ports, and consider any extras such as remote controls or bundled software.
The best PC speakers to buy
1. Creative T60: Best PC speakers for home office use
Price when reviewed: £60 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… online meetings and everyday desktop audio
- Not so great for… thundering sound effects
Creative’s T60 desktop speakers are among the cheapest PC speakers you can buy that offer truly decent sound quality rather than producing a noise that’s barely better than your laptop speakers. Their value, features and sound quality make them our go-to recommendation.
Listen to them with your eyes closed and you’d swear you were listening to speakers costing three times as much and with drivers considerably larger than the 2.75in full-range modules that nestle inside each unit. The sheer loudness is impressive; I recorded peak sound levels of 91dBA at a 1m distance, although some distortion does rear its ugly head when you crank the volume right up.
Sound quality is not the only thing these speakers do well, though. They’re also exceptionally well specified and even include (unusually for sub-£100 speakers) a built-in DAC. This means you can connect them to a USB sound source, as well as via the more usual 3.5mm AUX and Bluetooth inputs.
And, thanks to that USB socket, you can also use the T60 with Creative’s SmartComms Kit software, which offers automatic noise cancellation and auto-mute when you connect your microphone or headset via the 3.5mm input jacks. All in all, these are superb desktop speakers and are especially great in a home office communications setup.
Read our full Creative T60 review
Key specs – Speaker configuration: 2.0; Driver size: 2 x 2.75in; Power output (RMS): 30W; Frequency response: 50-20,000Hz; Audio inputs: 3.5mm jack, USB (Type-C); Bluetooth: 5.0 (SBC); Outputs: Headphones; Remote control: No; Dimensions (WDH): 157 x 92 x 199mm (per speaker)
2. SteelSeries Arena 3: Best 2.0 PC speakers for gaming
Price when reviewed: £130 | Check price at Argos
- Great for… gaming at a high volume
- Not so great for… digital connectivity
While £130 is a lot to pay for 2.0 desktop speakers, the SteelSeries Arena 3
make a strong case for themselves by dint of their sound quality, volume and convenience.
The system consists of two pear-shaped monitors each of which sits on a small 40mm stand that lets you alter the angle by around 25-degrees. For desktop PC speakers, they are on the large side and, at nearly 1kg each, unusually heavy. Each satellite contains a 4in driver above which sits a passive bass cone, while connectivity comes courtesy of a 2m long 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth.
For a 2.0 system, the Arena 3 produces an impressive amount of bass. It can’t generate the table-shaking vibes of a good sub, but there’s still plenty of low-end to be heard and the soundscape is very focused. The system also does a good job of projecting the sound forward making for a highly immersive experience in games with good sound design.
There’s plenty of volume available too; in testing, the system averaged 89dBA against a pink noise source and no matter how hard or high you push it there’s no distortion.
Read our full SteelSeries Arena 3 review
Key specs – Speaker configuration: 2.0; Driver size: 2 x 4in; Power output (RMS): 60W; Frequency response: 48-20,000Hz; Audio inputs: 3.5mm jack x 2; Bluetooth: 4.2 (SBC); Outputs: 3.5mm, headphones; Remote Control: No; Dimensions (WDH): 138 x 110 x 200mm (per speaker)
3. Creative Pebble X Plus: Best desktop speakers for versatility
Price when reviewed: £135 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… gaming and music playback with a light show
- Not so great for… stereo separation
The X Plus is the latest evolution of Creative’s Pebble speaker range, bringing a compact subwoofer, USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity and an RGB light show to the range. It’s also the most expensive model in the Pebble range but given the sound quality and the range of features, it’s impossible not to make this our top recommendation for a desktop speaker system.
The most surprising feature of the Pebble X Plus (be aware, the Pebble X model uses the same satellites but lacks the subwoofer and you can’t add it retrospectively) is the thumping bass that the diminutive sub delivers. The sub is small enough to fit under most monitors, while the satellites have tripod screws on the bottom so you can set them at ear level. If you like your sound really in your face, the Pebble X Plus is unbeatable.
Overall sound quality and volume are equally impressive and even though the RGB lights in each satellite aren’t a must-have feature, they make your desktop look a little more interesting. The system can be powered from either a USB port or a USB-C PD charger of 30W output or higher. Using the latter, the system develops considerably more rumbling bass.
Downsides? The two satellites are hard-wired together and the cable is only 1.2m long which is limiting, especially if you have a 32:9 ultrawide monitor. That’s a minor niggle though and doesn’t detract from the fact that as a combination of looks, size, convenience and performance, the Pebble X Plus is very difficult to beat.
Read our full Creative Pebble X Plus review
Key specs – Speaker configuration: 2.1; Driver size: 2 x 2.75in tweeters, 1 x 3.5in woofer; Power output (RMS): 30W; Frequency response: 45-20,000Hz; Audio inputs: 3.5mm jack, USB (Type-C); Bluetooth: 5.0 (SBC); Outputs: Headphones; Remote control: No; Dimensions (WDH): 139.5 x 145 x 136 mm (per speaker), 156.4 x 156 x 158.5mm (subwoofer)
4. Adam Audio T5V: The best-value active PC speakers
Price when reviewed: £145 (per speaker) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… a hi-fi audio experience on your desktop
- Not so great for… those seeking visual style as well as sonic subtlety
Adam Audio is known for high-end studio monitors, but its T5V speakers prove that you can have your affordable cake and eat it. They’re not the lightest or most stylish speakers around, but they deliver superb sound for the price.
The bass is rich and, while the treble is restrained, it was very pleasant to listen to in our tests. These speakers go loud too, with enough volume to easily fill most medium-sized rooms. That’s partly due to a scooped-out waveguide that helps the sound reflected off ceilings and walls stay true to what’s directly coming out of the speaker; they even sounded great in our echoey living room.
The all-black design might not appeal to everyone, but there’s no denying the sheer quality you’re getting here at under £300 for a stereo pair. The Adam Audio T5V speakers go toe-to-toe with hi-fi systems that cost two or even three times more – a brilliant achievement.
Read our full Adam Audio T5V review
Key specs – Speaker configuration: 2.0; Driver size: 2 x 4in, 2 x 5in; Power output (RMS): 70W total ; Frequency response: 45-25,000Hz; Audio inputs: Stereo RCA, XLR; Bluetooth: No; Outputs: None; Remote control: No; Dimensions (WDH): 298 x 179 x 297mm (per speaker)
5. Creative Stage SE: Best budget PC soundbar
Price when reviewed: £55 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… a cheap, space-saving audio upgrade
- Not so great for… multi-source setups that require lots of inputs
If all you want is a simple, compact soundbar to improve your PC audio, the Creative Stage SE is a top choice. It’s very affordable, but in our tests, we found the audio quality to be superior to other soundbars in this price bracket, with a robust bass response and decent vocal clarity combining to create a pretty immersive soundstage.
The bar’s compact design helps it fit seamlessly under most monitors, while intuitive controls, including a handy volume wheel, make it a user-friendly option to plug in and enjoy right away. The only connectivity you might miss is a 3.5mm jack connector – the Stage SE supports USB and Bluetooth only. But that’s easy to forgive when it gets so much right at such a great price.
Read our full Creative Stage SE review
Key specs – Speaker configuration: Stereo soundbar; Driver size: Not stated; Power output (RMS): 48W total ; Frequency response: 55-20,000Hz; Audio inputs: USB (Type-C); Bluetooth: 5.3 (SBC); Outputs: Headphones; Remote control: Yes; Dimensions (WDH): 410 x 108 x 68mm
6. Ruark MR1 MKII: The most stylish PC speakers
Price when reviewed: £349 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… upmarket looks and top-notch sound
- Not so great for… compact spaces
These distinctive speakers offer a classy aesthetic that will appeal to those with a sensibility for retro design. The sound is equally refined. In our tests, they delivered a fabulously wide soundstage with individual instruments expertly articulated, extremely clean mids and treble, and real depth to the bass. The MR1 pack a powerful punch too, so you’re unlikely to need to push them above 50% volume while seated at your desk watching a film or listening to a playlist.
Although these speakers are primarily designed for use over Bluetooth, the right-hand speaker unit also has a 3.5mm jack and optical inputs, meaning the MR1 can gamely double up as TV speakers if you don’t own a soundbar. You can even use them as portable speakers if you’re willing to fork out an additional £69 for Ruark’s BackPack 3 battery unit.
Controlling the MR1 couldn’t be easier. The included remote lets you switch sources, adjust volume and pair the speakers with up to eight different devices. Simple to set up and use, easy on the eye and wonderfully musical, the Ruark MR1 Mk2 speakers make a superb addition to any desktop setup.
Key specs – Speaker configuration: 2.0; Driver size: 2 x 0.8in, 2 x 3in; Power output (RMS): Not stated; Frequency response: 55-22,000Hz; Audio inputs: 3.5mm jack, Toslink optical; Bluetooth: 5.0 (SBC, aptX); Outputs: Optional subwoofer; Remote control: No; Dimensions (WDH): 130 x 145 x 185mm (per speaker)
7. Creative Pebble V3: Best Budget PC Speakers
Price when reviewed: £30 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… tiny desks and tight budgets
- Not so great for… loud, bass-driven audio
Creative’s Pebble V3 speakers are the first in its affordable Pebble range to feature Bluetooth connectivity and are an excellent choice when cash and desk space are limited.
The USB-powered spherical satellites are compact enough to slot into just about any desktop setup, and in our tests we found audio quality to be very good for the price. Dialogue is communicated particularly well, although those wanting impactful bass reproduction will be better served by a 2.1 speaker setup like the Pebble Plus (see below).
Simple to use, space-efficient and packing up to 8W RMS of power, the Pebble V3 speakers are a superb compact, low-cost way of improving your laptop or desktop PC’s audio performance.
Read our full Creative Pebble V3 review
Key specs – Speaker configuration: 2.0; Driver size: 2 x 2.25in; Power output (RMS): 8W total; Frequency response: 100-17,000Hz; Audio inputs: 3.5mm jack, USB-C; Bluetooth: 5.0 (SBC); Outputs: None; Remote control: No; Dimensions (WDH): 123 x 120 x 118mm (per speaker)
8. Logitech Z313 2.1: Best budget 2.1 PC speakers
Price when reviewed: £55 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… rumbling bass on a budget
- Not so great for… musical detail and delicacy
Go shopping for a cheap speaker system that packs a solid subwoofer thump and you can do much worse than return home with Logitech’s Z313. Despite being built down to a price, all parts of the Z313 system feel pretty well made and you get a handy cabled desktop remote that lets you adjust the volume and plug in your headphones.
All the technical gubbins are housed in the subwoofer box so you need to connect your source to that rather than to one of the satellite speakers The cables Logitech supplies are 1.5m long so you can spread the units out beyond the edges of even the widest of widescreen monitors.
The satellite speakers produce a balanced and reasonably detailed sound that should suit most desktop users. The subwoofer emits a meaty thump when turned up, too, while there’s enough volume to get the neighbours complaining if you live in a flat with thin walls.
Even at maximum volume, the sound remains impressively composed and free of any discernible distortion. Overall sound quality isn’t a match for the louder, more detailed but much, much more expensive Creative Pebble X Plus system and for £55 you really can’t ask for more.
Key specs – System Configuration: 2.1; Driver size: 2 x 2in full-range drivers; Power output (RMS): 25W; Frequency response: 48-20,000Hz; Audio inputs: 3.5mm; Bluetooth: No; Outputs: 3.5mm headphones; Remote Control: Yes, wired; Dimensions (WDH): 89.4 x 81 x 146.2mm (per speaker) 150 x 220 x 228.4mm (subwoofer)
9. Razer Leviathan V2: Best PC soundbar and subwoofer combination
Price when reviewed: £212 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… an eye-catching and highly configurable audio upgrade
- Not so great for… non-gamers wanting to keep things small and simple
If you’re looking for a colourful, compact soundbar that’ll boost your PC audio, the Razer Leviathan V2 demands a serious look. The 500mm-wide bar slots neatly under a 25in monitor, and glows and pulses with colourful RGB lighting effects, customisable on the bar itself or via the Razer Synapse companion app. The subwoofer, meanwhile, can be tucked under your desk with minimal fuss.
The system can deliver 65W of sound, which is more than enough when you’re sitting close to it, and THX Spatial Audio adds a level of immersion to compatible content. We loved how much low-end energy the sub produced in testing, giving film and game soundtracks all the power you could want, while the bar handles mids and treble with confidence.
Connection options aren’t the most extensive, but a USB cable is provided, or you can use Bluetooth to connect wirelessly from your computer or phone. Speaking of phones, the Razer Audio mobile app allows you to switch between various EQ presets, or create your own sound profile using a ten-band graphic equaliser.
If you don’t want the subwoofer, Razer sells the Leviathan V2 X for £126. This is a standalone soundbar that’s even more compact than the V2 at just 400mm wide but offers the same customisations via the Razer Audio app and Razer Synapse software.
Read our full Razer Leviathan V2 review
Key specs – Speaker configuration: Stereo soundbar with subwoofer; Driver size: 2 x 0.75in, 2 x 2x4in + 5.5in subwoofer; Power output (RMS): 65W total; Frequency response: 45-20,000Hz; Audio inputs: USB (Type-C); Bluetooth: 5.2 (SBC, AAC); Outputs: None; Remote control: No; Dimensions (WDH): 500 x 91 x 84mm (soundbar); 220 x 220 x 242mm (subwoofer)
10. Creative Sound Blaster Katana SE: Best compact soundbar for PC gaming
Price when reviewed: £300 | Check price at Creative
- Great for… gamers seeking an eye-catching but versatile soundbar
- Not so great for… roles that demand a powerful bass response
The Katana SE is a single-unit soundbar that uses two up-firing mid-bass drivers in place of a separate subwoofer. This means it can’t match the powerful low-end response of its stablemates the Katana V2 and V2X, but the big advantage is that you don’t have to find room for a chunky sub.
The Katana SE has other things going for it, too, in addition to its compact all-in-one design. We liked its clear and balanced audio and the fact that it can be customised extensively using the Creative app. The soundbar even makes a decent fist of virtual surround sound. Its attractive LED display can be personalised too, while wide-ranging connection options enable you to use the bar with your TV as well as your PC.
If you’re a PC gamer who prioritises practicality over low-end power, this is the option for you.
Read our full Creative Sound Blaster Katana SE review
Key specs – Speaker configuration: Stereo soundbar; Driver size: 2 x 54mm, 2 x 4.3in; Power output (RMS): 90W total; Frequency response: 55-20,000Hz; Audio inputs: 3.5mm jack, Toslink optical, HDMI, USB (Type-C); Bluetooth: 5.0 (SBC); Outputs: Headphones, SXFI; Remote control: Yes; Dimensions (WDH): 650 x 109 x 78mm (per speaker)
How to choose the best PC speakers for you
How much do I need to spend?
You can buy a little set of stereo (also known as 2.0) speakers for your PC or Mac for as little as £10, and while they may be an improvement on the tinny sound that emanates from most laptops and tablets, they’re never going to let you sit back and wallow in your favourite tunes. So, even if you’re working to a tight budget, we’d generally advise that you budget to spend around £30 on a basic set of speakers that do offer a real upgrade.
It’s hard to quantify something as subjective as audio quality, but the physical build quality of a set of PC speakers can often be a good indication. Cheaper speakers that are housed in a lightweight plastic “cabinet” tend to vibrate as you start to pump up the volume, causing distortion that affects the sound quality. That’s not to say that plastic speakers are all automatically terrible, but it’s not until you spend around £100 that you get solid rattle-free build quality that does its bit to reduce distortion and improve clarity.
As you head towards and beyond the £200 mark, you’ll also start to come across PC speaker cabinets made out of wood, with MDF being a popular choice for many manufacturers and audio enthusiasts. You’ll also find that speakers may boast more potent amplification (measured in watts), which may provide higher volumes and clearer sound compared to lower-end models.
Above the £300 level, you’re getting into audiophile territory so it’s worth doing a bit of research of your own before buying. Since many speakers at this level are designed for proper hi-fi or music production, you may find that local music and hi-fi shops will allow you to compare multiple models before splashing out. When you’re spending this kind of money, it’s worth checking which speakers you prefer the sound of.
What kind of connections should I look out for?
One other thing to remember is that most stereo PC speakers are not intended to be portable. They’ll spend most of their time sitting on a desk or shelf at home, so they’ll often use a 3.5mm audio cable to connect to your PC. Certain stereo speakers may offer Bluetooth as an extra feature – so you can use them wirelessly with a smartphone or tablet – but you’ll generally get better results with a wired connection.
Speakers with Bluetooth aptX technology avoid most of the sound-quality compromises that can mar the audio quality of lesser Bluetooth speakers. However, some high-end speakers also offer Wi-Fi connectivity, which uses your Wi-Fi network to deliver improved wireless sound quality. This often goes hand in hand with the option of linking multiple speakers together as part of a multiroom speaker system.
Some speakers may also include a USB interface. This can be handy for smaller speakers, as it allows them to draw their power supply from the USB, with no need for any additional power cables. Speakers with a USB input option may also provide a DAC (digital to analogue converter) that’s capable of handling high-res audio files.
Do I want 2.0 or 2.1 PC speakers?
For most people, the decision between 2.0 (stereo) and 2.1 (stereo plus subwoofer) systems will come down to space and neatness. The extra space and cabling required for 2.1 systems, which include two smaller satellite speakers alongside a separate subwoofer, may be enough to put some people off straight away. The benefit of a 2.1 system is that the smaller speakers can handle the less demanding upper frequencies, while the larger subwoofer deals with the rumble and thump of the bass regions.
If you’re looking for the loudest, most bombastic sound on a budget – say, for gaming – a 2.1 system is a good shout. Spend similar money on a good 2.0 system, however, and you’ll generally get a better quality of sound, with more clarity and detail, and tighter, less exaggerated bass. It’s also worth remembering that some 2.0 speakers include an output connector for a subwoofer, which will allow you to upgrade your speaker system with a standalone subwoofer in the future.
What manual controls should I look out for?
The most basic PC speaker systems have no controls of their own, and you just have to control the outputs once you’ve connected them to your computer. However, many systems come with manual controls that let you adjust variants such as volume, bass and treble levels to fine-tune audio output to your preference. You’re always better off opting for the models that have manual controls, but this is dependent on personal preference. If the speakers you’re considering include these controls, be sure they’re easily reachable: on the left or right speaker or satellite, or on a control pod or remote control, rather than on the back of a subwoofer that will reside under your desk, for instance.