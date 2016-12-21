The best PC speakers, fully tested and reviewed

It’s hard to quantify something as subjective as audio quality, but the physical build quality of a set of PC speakers can often be a good indication. Cheaper speakers that are housed in a lightweight plastic “cabinet” tend to vibrate as you start to pump up the volume, causing distortion that affects the sound quality. That’s not to say that plastic speakers are all automatically terrible, but it’s not until you spend around £100 that you get solid rattle-free build quality that does its bit to reduce distortion and improve clarity.

As you head towards and beyond the £200 mark, you’ll also start to come across PC speaker cabinets made out of wood, with MDF being a popular choice for many manufacturers and audio enthusiasts. You’ll also find that speakers may boast more potent amplification (measured in watts), which may provide higher volumes and clearer sound compared to lower-end models.

Above the £300 level, you’re getting into audiophile territory so it’s worth doing a bit of research of your own before buying. Since many speakers at this level are designed for proper hi-fi or music production, you may find that local music and hi-fi shops will allow you to compare multiple models before splashing out. When you’re spending this kind of money, it’s worth checking which speakers you prefer the sound of.

What kind of connections should I look out for?

One other thing to remember is that most stereo PC speakers are not intended to be portable. They’ll spend most of their time sitting on a desk or shelf at home, so they’ll often use a 3.5mm audio cable to connect to your PC. Certain stereo speakers may offer Bluetooth as an extra feature – so you can use them wirelessly with a smartphone or tablet – but you’ll generally get better results with a wired connection.

Speakers with Bluetooth aptX technology avoid most of the sound-quality compromises that can mar the audio quality of lesser Bluetooth speakers. However, some high-end speakers also offer Wi-Fi connectivity, which uses your Wi-Fi network to deliver improved wireless sound quality. This often goes hand in hand with the option of linking multiple speakers together as part of a multiroom speaker system.

Some speakers may also include a USB interface. This can be handy for smaller speakers, as it allows them to draw their power supply from the USB, with no need for any additional power cables. Speakers with a USB input option may also provide a DAC (digital to analogue converter) that’s capable of handling high-res audio files.

Do I want 2.0 or 2.1 PC speakers?

For most people, the decision between 2.0 (stereo) and 2.1 (stereo plus subwoofer) systems will come down to space and neatness. The extra space and cabling required for 2.1 systems, which include two smaller satellite speakers alongside a separate subwoofer, may be enough to put some people off straight away. The benefit of a 2.1 system is that the smaller speakers can handle the less demanding upper frequencies, while the larger subwoofer deals with the rumble and thump of the bass regions.

If you’re looking for the loudest, most bombastic sound on a budget – say, for gaming – a 2.1 system is a good shout. Spend similar money on a good 2.0 system, however, and you’ll generally get a better quality of sound, with more clarity and detail, and tighter, less exaggerated bass. It’s also worth remembering that some 2.0 speakers include an output connector for a subwoofer, which will allow you to upgrade your speaker system with a standalone subwoofer in the future.

What manual controls should I look out for?

The most basic PC speaker systems have no controls of their own, and you just have to control the outputs once you’ve connected them to your computer. However, many systems come with manual controls that let you adjust variants such as volume, bass and treble levels to fine-tune audio output to your preference. You’re always better off opting for the models that have manual controls, but this is dependent on personal preference. If the speakers you’re considering include these controls, be sure they’re easily reachable: on the left or right speaker or satellite, or on a control pod or remote control, rather than on the back of a subwoofer that will reside under your desk, for instance.

