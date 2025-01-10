Hisense UXN (110UXN) review: Say hello to the next generation of televisions

Nor is there typically any glaring stability in the backlighting as bright objects move around against dark backdrops, or between cuts from blazingly bright to seriously dark shots. However, with shots where a mostly very dark area contains a lot of subtle shadow detail and/or a few small bright highlights, the picture can start to look a bit hazy and uneven. This general cloudiness is preferable to very obvious and defined pools of light around bright objects that can happen with aggressive local dimming systems, but it can look a little unnatural all the same.

There can also be faint leaks of backlight around bright objects into the black bars above and below ultra-widescreen content – something I’d hoped 40,000 dimming zones might have been able to avoid.

At this point, I need to report that the 110UXN uses an IPS LCD panel rather than a VA one. This matters because while IPS panels typically produce wider effective viewing angles, they also struggle to produce contrast as well as VA TVs do. I can understand why Hisense went the IPS route; TVs like the 110UXN have the potential to be housed in extremely large rooms with a wide array of viewing positions, and it avoids the previously mentioned issue of potential angle-based colour and contrast fade in a big TV’s corners. But I would have loved to see how the 110UXN might have looked with a VA panel inside it.

A key point to add here, though, is that you’re much less likely to notice the slight haziness if you’re watching the 110UXN in a moderately bright room. Plus it seems to appear less often and less noticeably with Dolby Vision sources.

As mentioned earlier, there can also be a little clipping of detail in bright HDR areas, and sometimes the picture with HDR10 sources can make bright skin tones look slightly peaky. I also noticed the TV leaned a little too bright in dark scenes, bringing out slightly too much background noise and picture information.

Overall, though, the 110UXN remains the most spectacular TV I’ve ever seen. And for the most part, the spectacle makes the handful of niggles almost impossible to see unless you go looking for them.

Hisense UXN review: Gaming

Gaming at the sheer scale made possible by the UXNs, especially the 110in screen, is an epic experience that once enjoyed is hard to leave behind.

Richly detailed game worlds like the Viking England of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla or the gorgeous castle and environs of Hogwarts Legacy are irresistible once you’re able to experience them essentially life-sized. I was pleasantly surprised by how responsive (even though 30ms of lag in 60Hz mode isn’t the lowest in the TV world) the screen felt with reaction-based shooters like Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6. Especially with 120Hz titles.

Yes, pro gamers will always want to stick with their small, ultra-fast response monitors so that they can keep their reaction times to the lowest possible. For most ordinary gaming folk, though, the immersive qualities of seeing today’s 4K HDR game graphics writ so large, so bright, so sharp and so colourful as they are on the UXN is nothing short of incredible.

Hisense UXN review: Sound quality

The Hisense UXN I tested produced a big enough sound to do justice to the epic scale of its pictures – especially with Dolby Atmos mixes. The multi-speaker array casts forth a gigantic wall of sound that spreads far beyond the TV’s left, right and (thanks to the integrated up-firing speakers) top edges, creating a dynamic, spacious, detailed sound stage that manages to expand the already grandiose scale of your viewing experience.