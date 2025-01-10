CES 2025: LG debuts its 2025 TV lineup
LG has unleashed a slew of new TVs at CES and, surprise, surprise, AI smarts are at the heart of what they do
All manner of weird and wonderful products are launched at CES every year, but the tech show in Las Vegas is also where the big manufacturers like to unveil their latest TV lineups.
LG did exactly that earlier this week, lifting the lid on its new OLED range, revealing new QNED options, and confirming updates to its webOS smart platform and Magic Remote. Without further ado, let’s jump into what you can expect from the South Korean brand in 2025.
CES 2025: Increased AI functionality on LG TVs
Artificial Intelligence was the top tech trend of 2024 and LG believes it will continue to be so this year. Its research suggests that productivity and personalisation are the key AI drivers for consumers and, as a result, it’s incorporating several new features under the banner of LG AI TV.
The first of these is Recognise You, which uses voice identification via the Magic Remote to pick up on who is watching the television and tailor content recommendations based on the individual viewer.
Customise to You also makes use of voice identification, changing the webOS user profile automatically when a particular voice is recognised by the remote. LG introduced multiple user profiles for webOS a while back, but the updated platform now supports bespoke home screens for each profile. That means that every member of the household can have a landing page that’s representative of their viewing habits.
One of the most exciting new features is AI Sound Wizard, which works in a similar way (and in conjunction with) AI Picture Wizard, which has been available on some LG TVs since 2023. Users are presented with a series of sound options, select those that deliver the most satisfying experience and the TV then creates an audio profile based on the choices. This may pose problems when watching television with your family – what works for you may not work for others – but it should be a big fillip for solo viewing.
CES 2025: A new AI Magic Remote (but not in the UK)
With LG placing such a strong focus on AI interactions, it makes sense that its Magic Remote is being updated accordingly. I was shown the redesigned remote during a pre-CES briefing and it’s undergone a few key changes.
It’s slimmer and sleeker, the number buttons have been removed, the microphone button has been replaced by an LG AI button and the Sources button makes way for a Home Hub button. There’s also a new Accessibility button in the top right corner.
However, it doesn’t look like the AI Magic Remote will be coming to the UK, at least initially. I’ve reached out to LG for clarification on why this is, but as it stands, we’ll be missing out on it along with those in Italy and Singapore, which is frustrating.
CES 2025: LG’s OLED lineup
OLED TVs are LG’s bread and butter and its 2025 range comprises five 4K models, four of which are updates to pre-existing products, the other being the Signature OLED T, LG’s transparent OLED TV, which was revealed at CES 2024 but is now finally available to buy.
LG M5 OLED Evo
The wireless LG M5 OLED Evo sits below the incredibly expensive OLED T. LG’s Zero Connect box transmits video and audio signals to the TV, giving you more freedom as to where it can be located.
It will come in 65in, 77in, 83in and 97in screen sizes, although the first three have slightly different specs to the largest option, which makes do without LG’s new Brightness Booster Ultimate tech. Consequently, it won’t be as blazingly bright as its counterparts, and it’s also limited to 4K@120Hz, whereas the others can all handle 4K@144Hz. All four are powered by LG’s new Alpha 11 Gen 2 processor.
LG G5 OLED Evo
Like the M5, certain sizes of the LG G5 OLED Evo benefit from Brightness Booster Ultimate, a technology that adds a fourth layer to the light emissive component of LG’s OLED panels. Previously, a three-layer structure was used.
LG says the move to this four-stack approach enables the G5 to deliver full-screen brightness that’s 40% up on that of last year’s G4. This doesn’t apply to the newly introduced 48in model or the 97in option, however, both of which retain a three-stack OLED structure.
The LG G5 OLED Evo houses the same Alpha 11 Gen 2 chip as the M5 OLED Evo and comes equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports. 4K@120Hz is supported at every size, and the 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in models also support 4K@165Hz – they are the first consumer TVs capable of doing so.
LG C5 OLED Evo
Here we see the first use of LG’s latest Alpha 9 chip, which is now in its eighth generation. The downgrade from the Alpha 11 means there’s no support for Brightness Booster Ultimate, with the standard Brightness Booster taking its place. The C5 won’t get as bright as the models above it as a result, but it does benefit from AI Super Upscaling and AI Sound Pro – picture and audio enhancement technologies that were previously only available on Alpha 11-powered TVs.
Elsewhere, this model retains the specifications that brought previous entries in the C series such success, with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K@144Hz, VRR and ALLM, and screen size options ranging from 42in to 83in likely to make it a popular choice with gamers.
LG B5 OLED Evo
LG’s entry-level OLED is another step down in terms of processing performance. Like last year’s B4, the B5 uses an Alpha 8 chip, but this time around it’s a second-gen iteration. It uses a less advanced OLED panel than those found on the C, G and M series TVs, too, and all four sizes (48in, 55in, 65in and 77in) support 4K@120Hz across their quartet of HDMI 2.1 inputs.
CES 2025: LG’s QNED lineup
While LG’s OLED range has a very familiar look about it, the company’s QNED lineup has received a bit of a shake-up. There’ll be a wider range of these TVs, which use a quantum dot filter combined with LG’s proprietary NanoCell layer, available in 2025 and the various models have received some notable upgrades.
The range-topping 8K Mini LED QNED99 gains LG’s “Evo” moniker and runs the seventh-generation Alpha 9 AI 8K processor, while the brand’s flagship 4K Mini LED model – the QNED92 – houses the same Alpha 8 chip found in the LG B5 OLED. Both of these TVs are said to be able to reproduce over 95% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.
Meanwhile, the new QNED9M is a wireless 4K option that uses LG’s Zero Connect box in the same way as the M5 OLED. The use of regular-sized LEDs means it’s not able to reproduce quite as much of the DCI-P3 gamut as its Mini LED stablemates, with LG claiming coverage of 93%.
Below that, you have two further regular QNED options: the LG QNED85 and LG QNED82, which are powered by Alpha 8 Gen 2 and Alpha 7 Gen 8 chips, respectively. The former will be available in a 100in screen size, while the latter features an ultra-slim design inspired by the company’s C series OLED series.
I’ll be getting some hands-on time with LG’s new TV range next month, so be sure to check back then for further information on the aforementioned sets and, hopefully, some details on more basic 4K options for those with shallower pockets.