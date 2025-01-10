CES 2025: LG debuts its 2025 TV lineup

CES 2025: LG’s OLED lineup

OLED TVs are LG’s bread and butter and its 2025 range comprises five 4K models, four of which are updates to pre-existing products, the other being the Signature OLED T, LG’s transparent OLED TV, which was revealed at CES 2024 but is now finally available to buy.

LG M5 OLED Evo

The wireless LG M5 OLED Evo sits below the incredibly expensive OLED T. LG’s Zero Connect box transmits video and audio signals to the TV, giving you more freedom as to where it can be located.

It will come in 65in, 77in, 83in and 97in screen sizes, although the first three have slightly different specs to the largest option, which makes do without LG’s new Brightness Booster Ultimate tech. Consequently, it won’t be as blazingly bright as its counterparts, and it’s also limited to 4K@120Hz, whereas the others can all handle 4K@144Hz. All four are powered by LG’s new Alpha 11 Gen 2 processor.

LG G5 OLED Evo

Like the M5, certain sizes of the LG G5 OLED Evo benefit from Brightness Booster Ultimate, a technology that adds a fourth layer to the light emissive component of LG’s OLED panels. Previously, a three-layer structure was used.

LG says the move to this four-stack approach enables the G5 to deliver full-screen brightness that’s 40% up on that of last year’s G4. This doesn’t apply to the newly introduced 48in model or the 97in option, however, both of which retain a three-stack OLED structure.

The LG G5 OLED Evo houses the same Alpha 11 Gen 2 chip as the M5 OLED Evo and comes equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports. 4K@120Hz is supported at every size, and the 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in models also support 4K@165Hz – they are the first consumer TVs capable of doing so.

LG C5 OLED Evo

Here we see the first use of LG’s latest Alpha 9 chip, which is now in its eighth generation. The downgrade from the Alpha 11 means there’s no support for Brightness Booster Ultimate, with the standard Brightness Booster taking its place. The C5 won’t get as bright as the models above it as a result, but it does benefit from AI Super Upscaling and AI Sound Pro – picture and audio enhancement technologies that were previously only available on Alpha 11-powered TVs.

Elsewhere, this model retains the specifications that brought previous entries in the C series such success, with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K@144Hz, VRR and ALLM, and screen size options ranging from 42in to 83in likely to make it a popular choice with gamers.

LG B5 OLED Evo

LG’s entry-level OLED is another step down in terms of processing performance. Like last year’s B4, the B5 uses an Alpha 8 chip, but this time around it’s a second-gen iteration. It uses a less advanced OLED panel than those found on the C, G and M series TVs, too, and all four sizes (48in, 55in, 65in and 77in) support 4K@120Hz across their quartet of HDMI 2.1 inputs.

