LG TV model numbers: LG’s latest OLED, QNED and NanoCell TVs explained

It’s all change on the processor front, however, with the OLED T, M4 and G4 powered by the new α11 AI Processor 4K, a chip so powerful LG decided to skip α10. The brand says the new chip can deliver 4x the AI performance, has 1.3x the processing power and 1.7x the graphical performance of last year’s α9 processors.

The α11 chip also unlocks some new processing tools and features. LG’s AI Picture Pro processing technology will now work regardless of content type or source, where previously it was limited to specific streaming services or broadcasts.

α11-powered models also gain access to Object Enhancing by Visual Perception and AI Director Processing. The former analyses each pixel in a particular scene, picks out specific objects in that scene that require additional emphasis and enhances them accordingly. AI Director Processing, meanwhile, detects a content creator’s intended colour tone and uses this information to enhance on-screen colour expression.

Additionally, the α11 processor boosts audio reproduction thanks to its new virtual 11.1.2-channel surround sound upmixing capabilities and support for Voice Remastering, which extracts the voice signal separately from other elements of content to ensure dialogue is delivered clearly.

The C4 gets an upgrade thanks to the latest iteration of the α9 AI Processor 4K and, like the models above it, has seen its refresh rate boosted from 120Hz to 144Hz, which is great news for PC gamers. The entry-level B4 OLED remains limited to 120Hz but houses a new α8 AI Processor 4K. All OLED models now come with Chromecast built-in and support Google Home, something that’s been conspicuously absent in previous years.

The selection of screen sizes available across the OLED lineup has grown, too. There’s a 65in M4 to join the 77in, 83in and 97in models, with the B4 now available in 48in in addition to 55in, 65in and 77in.

More pertinent to those with smaller budgets is the arrival of webOS 24. LG’s smart platform has received numerous upgrades, most of which apply to all LG TVs, not just its OLEDs.

Quick Cards, which were introduced in 2023 to enable quicker navigation and access to relevant content, are smaller and more dynamic. The number of individual user profiles has been increased to 10 and each profile can now be password-protected, while every user can tailor picture quality to their personal taste using LG’s Picture Wizard.

And, in great news for consumers, LG has committed to upgrading the operating system on all of its 2024 TVs for five years. This means that if you purchase a new LG TV this year, you’ll be good all the way up to webOS 28.

LG TVs 2024: Breaking down the model numbers

LG’s model numbers may look daunting at first glance, but they’re actually relatively easy to decipher once you know what each of the component parts refers to.

OLEDs are handled slightly differently from the rest of LG’s range so let’s look at those first. Taking the OLED77C44LA as our example, the model number can be broken down into five parts:

OLED: This indicates that the TV uses an Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) panel.

77: The two digits following the OLED panel type illustrate the TV’s screen size. In this case, we’re looking at a 77in model.

C: The first letter of an OLED’s model number indicates the series to which the TV belongs. “Z” series OLEDs are the company’s most expensive, while the “A” series are entry-level options, though there’s no A series being released in the UK in 2024.

4LA: These additional numbers and letters are the least important. They indicate the sales region, the type of broadcast tuner and the type of stand the TV uses.

QNED and NanoCell model numbers take a different form but the general gist is the same. Let’s use the 65QNED86T6A as our example:

65: Here, we get the screen size before the panel type, so this is a 65in model.

QNED: Next comes the panel type, which in this case is a Quantum NanoCell Emitting Diode (QNED) panel.

65: This reflects the series the TV belongs to. The higher the number, the more advanced (and expensive) the TV is.

T6A: The last section of the model number relates to the same things as it does on an OLED model, namely sales region (or sometimes a specific retailer), tuner type and stand type.