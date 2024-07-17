Sony Xperia 1 VI review: Sony shifts its pro phone course

Sony Xperia 1 VI review: Performance and battery life

We’re back to top-end specifications, with Sony fitting the Xperia 1 VI with the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform – the same chipset used by fellow super-flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Together with 12GB of RAM, it crushes through tasks, apps, and games with contemptuous ease. High-end 3D games like Wreckfest run flawlessly on maxed out graphical settings, though in truth, that’s been the case for a couple of years now. There isn’t a game on the Google Play Store that really challenges modern flagship hardware.

Despite the series-first vapour chamber cooling system, the Xperia 1 VI still warms up more than I’d like, which seems to result in the phone being throttled under load. Running it through the 3DMark Solar Bay Stress Test, which simulates a sustained high graphical load, the Xperia 1 VI scored a fairly poor stability score of 56% – most popular flagship phones will hit above 70%.

In use, the Sony Xperia 1 VI is extremely fluid, with instantaneous booting and speedy fingerprint authentication. In Geekbench 6, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra eked out an 8% lead in the multi-core results but otherwise, the Xperia 1 VI performed admirably, scoring near-enough identically to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Battery life for the Xperia 1 family has always been OK in general, but extensive media consumption often drained them faster than I would have liked. Sony has nailed that issue with the Xperia 1 VI, despite fitting it with the same 5000mAh cell as before.

In our looped video test, the Xperia 1 VI lasted 30hrs 40mins. That’s a massive 18 hours longer than the Xperia 1 V, and it also comfortably beats the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the OnePlus 12. Only the mighty Galaxy S24 Ultra outlasts it.

It’s a shame Sony hasn’t given the Xperia 1 VI’s charging provision similar attention. At 30W, it took 30 minutes to get the Xperia 1 VI to 50%, and 1 hour 25 minutes to secure a full charge. This was using an Asus 30W charger I had to hand, as Sony doesn’t bundle one in.