The Honor 200 Lite isn’t the best performer – here’s why I’m still recommending it

The Honor 200 Lite and I got off on the wrong foot. Considering that it’s replacing one of our favourite budget phones from last year – the Honor 90 Lite – and the numbering bypasses the hundreds entirely to jet up to 200, I expected an equally astronomical leap in the hardware and was initially left disappointed.

Beyond the iterative performance and camera improvements, however, I found several bright spots that helped to drag the Honor 200 Lite back from the precipice of a negative review. The build is incredibly slim and lightweight, the main camera remains a terrific shooter and battery life is massively improved over the Honor 90 Lite.

Throw in a bright and vibrant AMOLED display, and the Honor 200 Lite pieces together enough positive attributes to balance out its shortcomings. For anyone looking for decent battery life and a strong camera under the £300 mark, the Honor 200 Lite is well worth a second look.