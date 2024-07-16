OnePlus Nord 4 review: Old-school heavy metal

OnePlus Nord 4 review: Performance and battery life

The OnePlus Nord 4 is my first encounter with the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset and so far, I’m quite impressed. The octa-core 2.8GHz platform did very well in our Geekbench 6 benchmark tests, landing roughly equal with the Galaxy A55 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in the single-core portion, and outpacing them by 14% and 51%, respectively, in the multi-core.

The pricier Google Pixel 8a is still champion here, with the Tensor G3 SoC pulling 45% ahead of the Nord 4 in the single-core and 12% in the multicore, but this is still a terrific result for the OnePlus.

The Nord 4 really comes back into its own in the gaming benchmarks, with the best offscreen results of any in this selection, at 106fps. As the on-screen is a solid 60fps, I’m inclined to think that the phone locked to that frame rate during the testing, and may in fact be capable of an even better result, based on the strength of the off-screen performance.

That’s just speculation, of course, but my hands-on gaming experience with the Nord 4 gave me no reason to doubt the phone’s prowess: simple fare like Candy Crush is handled with ease and I even got Genshin: Impact running smoothly, albeit at middling graphics settings.

I’m always a little sceptical when battery life tests come back with results this good but after verifying, it seems as though the OnePlus Nord 4’s 32hr 34min stamina is on the money. This is exceptional for the kind of money we’re talking about here, and thrusts the Nord 4 up near the top of our best phone battery life rankings.

The 100W charging support makes juicing back up a breeze, too. OnePlus claims that it can achieve a full charge in just 28 minutes – there’s no plug provided in the box, so I wasn’t able to test out that for myself, but my 67W charger got the job done in around 45 minutes, so it feels believable.