Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review: Modest improvements at the cutting edge

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review: Performance and battery life

Samsung has made the requisite improvements to keep the Galaxy Z Flip 6 near the top of the performance pile. It runs on a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, just like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and certain regional variants of the Galaxy S24, and comes with a bumper 12GB of RAM.

In our CPU benchmark tests it beats the Flip 5 on multi-core performance, as you might expect, but it also falls well short of both the Snapdragon-packing Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Exynos 2400-powered Galaxy S24.

I received some confusingly variable GPU benchmark results too. Across three separate run-throughs of our usual four GFX Bench tests it scored better than the Flip 5 in two and worse in the others, but the identity of those tests shifted from run to run. Only on a fourth run-through (which we’ve published here) did it score much on three of the four benchmarks, and it still fell way short of the Galaxy S24 family.

Is this a pre-release quirk that can be ironed out with a day one update? Or, more worryingly, is the Flip 6 simply tending to bump into its thermal limit and being throttled more aggressively? There’s already less room for cooling here than a regular phone, and Samsung has also squeezed a larger battery into the same form factor this time around.

As this suggests, benchmarks can be a fairly crude measuring stick. In the hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs extremely smoothly. It opens from sleep and boots into the camera app nice and snappily, and runs the graphically demanding Genshin Impact well on maxed out settings.

As I’ve just mentioned, Samsung has equipped the Flip 6 with a larger battery this time around, stepping up from the Flip 5’s slightly weedy 3,700mAh to the Galaxy S24-matching 4,000mAh. This yields comfortable all-day battery life, getting through a day with five hours of screen time and still having 30% left in the tank. In our looping video battery test, the Flip 6 lasted 24hrs 21mins, which is about two hours longer than the Flip 5.

Charging remains the same slow 25W wired and 15W wireless provision, with no charger included in the box. Using a 30W Samsung wired charger, a 30 minute charge got the phone from empty to 55%.

