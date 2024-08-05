Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: Small improvements for a big price

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: Performance and battery life

Samsung has given the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a straight up generational upgrade with regards to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor – a slightly overclocked variant of Qualcomm’s flagship chipset.

It results in strong performance, with the Fold 6 proving to be way more powerful than the Fold 5 in most respects and roughly on a par with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is to say that it’s one of the fastest phones on the market.

Samsung has stuck with a 4,400mAh battery, which still feels a little small compared to non-folding Android flagships, which routinely hit 5,000mAh. It’s not a problem in practice, though, with a full 15 hour day of moderate usage (about 4 hours 30 minutes of screen on time) using up around 50%.

In our looping video test, with the screen set to 170cd/m2 brightness and aeroplane mode enabled, the Fold 6 lasted 22hrs 29mins. That’s more than an hour shy of the Fold 5, which is a slight concern, but it still beats the OnePlus Open and its larger battery by three hours.

My main criticism here is that Samsung has stuck with the same old slow 25W charging standard, which takes more than 1hr 15mins for a full charge. That falls way short of the OnePlus Open and its 67W charging provision. With that said, the Fold 6 supports 15W wireless charging, while the OnePlus Open inexplicable omits wireless charging altogether.