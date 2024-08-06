I went hands-on with the Honor Magic V3 and it’s insanely thin

Having launched in China a couple of weeks ago, the Honor Magic V3 is now eyeing its European release. Honor swung by our London office ahead of the official briefing to give me an early hands-on with its latest foldable phone. There’s a lot to talk about as a result of my time with the Honor Magic V3 but one aspect of its design stands out above the rest: this is a ridiculously thin phone. In fact, it’s the thinnest foldable phone to come to the UK so far.

That’s impressive but it’s not the only trick up the Magic V3’s sleeve; somehow stuffed into that miniscule frame is a powerful processor, a massive battery, a wealth of RAM and the option for up to 1TB of storage space. The displays, while the same as last year, are still very good, too, and the cameras receive several technical upgrades. We don’t know the price or the release date just yet, but based on this initial hands-on, Samsung could be in a lot of trouble when the Honor Magic V3 hits shelves later this year.

