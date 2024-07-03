Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: A clamshell bombshell

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Performance and battery life

The octa-core 3.0GHz Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a solid platform but with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 tipped to use the full-fat Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it’s unlikely that the Razr 50 Ultra will be able to keep up. While we wait for the Z Flip 6, I’ll be comparing the Razr with the Z Flip 5 and the Honor Magic 6 Pro, which is roughly the same price and uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Unsurprisingly, the Razr 50 Ultra doesn’t surpass the Magic 6 Pro, or even the Z Flip 5, but it does at least show some improvement over its predecessor, with a 7% bump in the single-core benchmarks and 6% in the multi-core.

We get an even bigger jump in the GFXBench test, with the Razr 50 Ultra drawing level with the Z Flip 5 – though, the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 runs away with the off-screen results, pushing well over 100fps. Even still, I found gaming on the Razr 50 Ultra to be smooth enough, running Genshin: Impact on middle graphics settings with no dramatic dips in frame rates.

Battery life is decent too, with the result of just over 23 hours beating both the Razr 40 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Once depleted, the 45W charging brought the battery back up to 50% in 25 minutes during testing, and to full in under an hour.

READ NEXT: Best phone battery life

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review: Cameras

The loss of the ultrawide may be a sore spot for some but I’ve never encountered one that I like more than a dedicated telephoto, so I’m still chalking this up as a positive. It helps that the 50MP (f/2.4) 2x telephoto camera produces terrific shots, whether that be capturing crisp detail in a church spire…

… or taking portrait shots. Here, the foldable form comes into its own, allowing you to take higher-quality selfie portraits with the rear lenses, while still seeing your shot clearly in the external display. Portraits produced are quite good, too, with realistic skin tones and a selection of apertures to cycle between, adjusting the background blur and focus.

This lens also offers a solid 4x hybrid zoom, which essentially crops into the 50MP 2x optical zoom shot, retaining a good deal of vibrancy and contrast.

The new main camera has a higher pixel count than its predecessor (50MP vs 12MP) but a narrower aperture (f/1.7 vs f/1.5). This doesn’t prove to be an issue in good lighting, with the camera still capturing plenty of detail and reproducing a broad dynamic range.

Even after dark, things are still looking pretty good – in fact, this may actually be better than last year’s night mode. The sky is a little smudgy but the definition in the boat masts is nice and crisp and the colouring is well maintained throughout.