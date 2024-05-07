Google Pixel 8a review: Now cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day

Google Pixel 8a review: Performance and battery life

Now that Google has unlocked access to our benchmarking software, we can confirm that the Pixel 8a performs essentially identically to the Pixel 8. The 3GHz Tensor G3 chip and 8GB of RAM delivered scores around 20% faster than the Pixel 7a in the single-core benchmarks, and 17% better in the multi-core.

The Pixel 8a is neck-and-neck with the Nothing Phone (2) in the single-core test, as well, although the latter’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset pulls 17% ahead in the multi-core section. And, of course, Apple’s blisteringly fast A13 Bionic chip still sets the iPhone SE 3 (2022) at the head of the pack.

It’s a similar story over on the gaming side of things, with the Pixel 8a hitting higher frame rates than the Pixel 7a but falling short of the offscreen results for the Nothing Phone (2) and iPhone SE 3. These scores are still enough for most users, however, and I was able to run Asphalt 9: Legends at a solid 60fps without issue.

Despite the slightly larger battery, the Pixel 8a performed roughly the same as the Pixel 7a in our looping video battery test, lasting for just under 24 hours before giving up the ghost. That’s still great stamina for this price, and only around an hour less than the Pixel 8, but the Nothing Phone (2) still reigns supreme in this area with a total of 31hrs 28mins.

READ NEXT: Best smartphones

Google Pixel 8a review: Software and AI

The Pixel 8a launches with Android 14 and Google has committed to a massive seven years of both software updates and security patches, matching the support offered to the flagship Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. That’s near-enough unheard of in this price range, cementing the Pixel 8a as a great investment for those who prefer not to switch phones every couple of years.

Another benefit of Google phones is that they usually get first dibs of Android feature drops. While not quite first to the queue, the Pixel 8a is the cheapest handset yet to get Circle to search, which allows users to circle anything on the screen and instantly search for it, with surprisingly accurate results.