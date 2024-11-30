John Lewis Black Friday deals: Top savings on tech, home, beauty and more

Black Friday is an annual onslaught of deals and savings. In theory, this is good for your wallet, but not all deals are created equal and bogus bargains on bad products are common at this time of year. Buying devices from a retailer you trust, like John Lewis, is a fantastic strategy that should help you see through the mirage of Black Friday deals. To help you along even further, we’ve sifted through John Lewis’ wide range of deals to bring you this list.

Here, you’ll find our pick of the finest deals and savings available at John Lewis this Black Friday and beyond as we go into Cyber Monday. We’ve cherrypicked discounts on products that the team has both reviewed and loved, so you can be sure everything on this list gets a thumbs up from our experts.

Scroll down to find savings on smartphones, Apple iPads and even a LEGO set that’s been on our deputy editor’s wishlist for years now. There’s truly something for everyone – just be sure to grab the deals quickly before Cyber Week ends on Monday.

Remember, if you don’t find what you’re looking for on this page, you can check our Black Friday live blog to find brilliant savings from a wider range of trusted retailers.

Best John Lewis smartphone deal: Save big on the Google Pixel 8 Pro

This bargain phone deal swept our smartphone expert, Ben Johnston, off his feet when it dropped earlier this month. Right now, you can buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro for £499, down from an average of £841. That’s an unbelievable saving of £342 on last year’s top-end Google phone.

To contextualise Ben’s awestruck reaction to this deal, when we reviewed the phone last year we gave it four stars and a Recommended award. That was due to its brilliant cameras, gorgeous display and clean Android operating system. Its biggest flaw was its higher launch cost, which is what makes this gargantuan price drop all the more appealing.

View deal at John Lewis

Best John Lewis vacuum cleaner deal: Bag a bargain Dyson V12

Since its release, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim has been a firm favourite on our best vacuum cleaner roundup thanks to its brilliant cleaning abilities and wide range of attachments. It typically retails for £530, but this Black Friday John Lewis has slashed its price to £394 – a fantastic £136 saving. If you’re hoping to invest in top-tier cleaning performance, this is the vacuum cleaner deal we’d recommend.

View deal at John Lewis

Also consider: Shark IZ202 Cordless Vacuum

If your budget can’t quite stretch to a Dyson, you can still save big on vacuum cleaners. The Shark IZ202 is currently available for £148, down from an average of £212. When we reviewed it, we awarded the vacuum a full five stars and a Best Buy award – no mean feat for a vacuum cleaner as affordable as this one. If you’re after simple controls, good cleaning performance and decent battery life, then this is a very safe bet.

View deal at John Lewis

Best John Lewis beauty deal: Get hair-free skin for a rock-bottom price with the Philips Lumea IPL

Philips Lumea is the gold-standard in at-home IPL machines and I think this model represents the best value for money. The Philips Lumea 8000 gets you all the useful features from the top-end Lumea 9000, without its hefty price tag. All you lose out on is its cordless operation, yet you still get the same brilliantly quick results.

I thought it was brilliant value at £370 when I reviewed it. Now that it’s available for £280 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, it’s easily the best IPL machine you can buy at that price. Just be sure to buy it before the sale ends on Monday.

View deal at John Lewis

Best John Lewis Apple deal: Save on the 2022 Apple iPad 10.9″

If you think a tablet can’t measure up to the performance of a laptop, think again. The 2022 Apple iPad offers solid performance for everyday apps and productivity tasks. It has a swish design, features a vibrant display and delivers strong camera performance. Our Head of Reviews, Jon Bray, was particularly pleased with the quality of the front-facing camera when he reviewed it. Now you can buy one for £289 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale – a £40 price drop that’s too good to miss.

View deal at John Lewis

Best John Lewis TV deal: A stunning Frame TV with soundbar savings

Samsung’s The Frame is a unique TV that transforms into a piece of artwork when not in use, making it one of the most popular lifestyle televisions available. It has a glare-free quantum dot display and comes in a variety of sizes, but the 55in model is especially one to watch for right now.

It’s currently available for £899 at John Lewis, which is £100 less than Samsung’s price and £250 cheaper than just a few weeks ago. Plus, when you buy the TV from John Lewis, you can save up to £200 on select Samsung soundbars. If you’re after a stylish TV with top-tier audio to match, this Black Friday offer is one you won’t want to miss.

View deal at John Lewis

Best John Lewis LEGO deal: Lowest price on LEGO Walt Disney Tribute Camera

This one’s for film lovers and Disney aficionados – the Walt Disney Tribute Camera is available for £60 down from £90 for the first time ever. That gets you a classic film camera to build, with Mickey, Mini and Walt Disney mini figures to match. Just to note, it’s recommended for older LEGO fans, but John Lewis still has plenty of bargain LEGO sets available for younger builders. You can browse John Lewis’ range of LEGO deals here.

View deal at John Lewis