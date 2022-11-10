Apple iPad 10th generation (2022) review: Filling the narrowest of gaps

And, setting aside its rather high price, the new keyboard is also rather nicely made and designed. Unlike previous cases, it’s a two-piece design with the rear panel/kickstand and keyboard attaching separately. This has its advantages and disadvantages. The good thing about it is that the keyboard can be removed and flipped around, allowing you to store the keyboard flat against the rear of the iPad without the keys being exposed. What I don’t like is that, with the kickstand folded out at the rear, the iPad becomes rather cumbersome and tricky to use on your lap. The one piece Magic Keyboard is a more compact and elegant design but it isn’t compatible with the 10th-generation iPad.

Having said that, the keyboard itself is perfectly pleasant to type on. It’s backlit, has a lightweight action with a fairly positive click and I found myself up to a fairly quick touch typing speed without much readjustment. The layout makes sensible compromises between compactness and usability, and the only keys suffering serious shrinkage are those you use less often. The touchpad also works nicely, giving just enough space for comfortable swiping, scrolling and pointing, without being overly large.

Apple iPad 10th generation (2022) review: Display

One of the main reasons you might choose one tablet over another is the display but not here. The screen on the 10th-generation iPad might be slightly larger and have a higher resolution at 2,360 x 1,640 than the older 9th-generation model but that’s where the differences end.

Elsewhere, similarities abound: it’s exactly the same sharpness at 264ppi, it has the same 60Hz refresh rate and reproduces only up to sRGB. The iPad Air’s display is more vibrant and capable of producing the wider palette of the P3 colour gamut.