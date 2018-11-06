5. Silk’n Infinity Fast: Best compact IPL hair removal machine

Price when reviewed: £350 | Check price at Silk’n

Great for: Travel, with simple operation

Travel, with simple operation Keep in mind: No precision attachments for treating smaller areas

If you’re on the hunt for a dinky IPL device you can pack away without taking up much space in a suitcase, then the Silk’n Infinity Fast is a good option. During our testing, the Silk’n Infinity Fast and its slower stablemate, the Silk’n Infinity, provided a fabulous reduction in hair growth on arm and leg hair after just four treatments. The smooth results lasted for well over a month.

Unlike other hair removal machines, the Silk’n Infinity and the Fast version we prefer use eHPL technology. This combines “galvanic and optical energy” to supposedly penetrate deep into pores for better access to hair follicles, which might explain how the results had such longevity. Silk’n claims that it can be used on darker skin tones too – just be sure to do a test patch first.

Other than its good value price point, what sold us on the Silk’n Infinity was its size. It’s ergonomically designed to fit snugly in the palm of your hand and is perfect for use away from home – it also comes with a hard shell travel case and plug adaptor.

We tested both the standard Infinity model and the Infinity Fast – the only difference being that the latter has a much faster flash rate of around 1.13 seconds, rather than 2.3 seconds. That means you can complete your treatments double as fast. The price difference between the two models varies between £25 to £50 but regardless of this, we think the pricier, faster model is well worth the extra investment.

The only downsides to this is that the accompanying treatment tracking app isn’t very useful – you’d be better off keeping a diary instead. It also lacks any attachments to help access and treat smaller areas of the body, such as the bikini line or face. That doesn’t mean treatment is impossible in those areas, but it’s not as easy as with other devices.

Read our full Silk’n Infinity review

Key specs – Type: IPL; Corded or cordless: Corded; Attachments: No; Intensity options: 5; Flash rate: 1.1