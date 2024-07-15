Amazon Prime Day 2024 smartphone deals: Today’s biggest iPhone, Samsung and Pixel bargains – LIVE
I’ve tested and reviewed hundreds of smartphones over the years and these are the best Prime Day handset savings I’ve spotted so far
I’ve been covering smartphone deals for almost ten years, and if there’s one thing I know for certain: sales events like Amazon Prime Day are filled to the brim with iPhone, Samsung and Pixel phone savings. But with so much to choose from, which handset deals are the ones worth buying?
That’s why I’m here to help. During the two-day sales period, I will be hand-choosing the very best smartphone deals Amazon Prime Day has to offer, and will only list the phones that the team at Expert Reviews have tested and reviewed. Every single handset I feature below will have at least received four stars out of five in our final verdict – and in most cases, a coveted Recommended or Best Buy award as well.
So stay tuned to this page up until midnight on 17 July as the Prime Day deals keep rolling in. If something doesn’t take your fancy right away, you can always check back in again at a later date to see if there’s anything else you might want to buy. And if you’re craving even more deals, you can check out our main Prime Day deals hub, which covers a wide range of product categories.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 smartphones deals – LIVE
15:43 | 16 July
Now THIS is the cheapest smartphone deal this Prime Day
How about the cheapest smartphone deal in the Prime Day sales? The terrific-value Moto G54 5G is currently even better value at just £140. If you’re keeping tabs, that’s the cheapest it’s EVER been.
What did we think of the Moto G54 in our full review? Well, we thought the performance was incredible for the launch price, and the display was much improved over the previous generation as well – in fact, we called it one of the best displays we’ve ever seen on a budget phone. High praise indeed.
14:40 | 16 July
The cheapest Samsung this Prime Day
Fancy a great-value Samsung phone in the Prime Day sales? To be clear, there are cheaper around this Prime day, but this is the cheapest Samsung handset we currently recommend.
The Samsung Galaxy A55 is now only £389, down from an average price of £450. It’s not quite the lowest it’s ever been, but it’s not far off.
12:30 | 16 July
A foldable phone bargain – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Now might be a good time to pick up a foldable smartphone – especially considering they are usually hideously expensive. Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which has only just been replaced by a new model, has seen a pretty hefty price reduction of £365. It now costs just £1,144.
Considering our only major complaint in our original review last year was that it was hideously expensive, you’re on to a bit of a winner here.
11:38 | 16 July
Fancy some other Prime Day deals?
I know you’re here for smartphone savings but there are all sorts of deals floating around across a wide range of categories this Prime Day. Here are some other pages we’re regularly updating during the two-day period:
- Amazon Prime Day hub – your one-stop shop for all things Prime Day
- Amazon Prime Day TV deals – smashing savings on a wide range of televisions
10:42 | 16 July
This is the BEST budget smartphone Prime Day deal
How about the cheapest smartphone we recommend in the Prime Day sales? For just £300, you’ve got the Honor 90, which is a frankly insane price for a handset packed full of features.
We gave it four stars out of five in our review last year. We called it a “sharp-looking mid-range smartphone” in our final verdict, giving it major props for its colour-accurate 120Hz OLED display and commendable performance. The only downside was the rather puny mono speaker, so you might want to invest in a decent pair of headphones if you haven’t already
09:52 | 16 July
Fancy an iPhone deal? This iPhone 14 Plus is the one to get
iPhone deals are a rarity during sales events like this and Prime Day is no different. You’ve got one option this time around, but thankfully it’s a good one: the iPhone 14 Plus has been reduced to £569. That’s down from an average of £797 on the site.
That’s a decent deal on a still rather brilliant handset. It received four stars out of five in our original review, only narrowly missing out on an award due to the high launch price – something that isn’t a problem currently.
08:07 | 16 July
This Google Pixel 8 Pro deal is going to be tough to beat
We’re only mere hours into Prime Day 2024 and I’ve already spotted the best deal of the period. The terrific Google Pixel 8 Pro, which we awarded four stars out of five in our review and bestowed a Recommended award, is currently only £617. Not only is this £303 less than the average price (£920), but it’s also the cheapest we’ve ever seen, beating the previous record by a whopping £232.
I’m confident that this is going to be the best Prime Day phone deal this year, and while there are going to be many savings coming in throughout the next two days, I doubt anything else will come close.