Amazon Prime Day 2024 smartphone deals: Today’s biggest iPhone, Samsung and Pixel bargains – LIVE

I’ve been covering smartphone deals for almost ten years, and if there’s one thing I know for certain: sales events like Amazon Prime Day are filled to the brim with iPhone, Samsung and Pixel phone savings. But with so much to choose from, which handset deals are the ones worth buying?

That’s why I’m here to help. During the two-day sales period, I will be hand-choosing the very best smartphone deals Amazon Prime Day has to offer, and will only list the phones that the team at Expert Reviews have tested and reviewed. Every single handset I feature below will have at least received four stars out of five in our final verdict – and in most cases, a coveted Recommended or Best Buy award as well.

So stay tuned to this page up until midnight on 17 July as the Prime Day deals keep rolling in. If something doesn’t take your fancy right away, you can always check back in again at a later date to see if there’s anything else you might want to buy. And if you’re craving even more deals, you can check out our main Prime Day deals hub, which covers a wide range of product categories.