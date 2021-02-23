The best Ring video doorbells in 2024 – plus Prime Day bargains

The Ring Protect Plus plan costs £8 per month (or £80 if you pay up front) at the time of writing and covers multiple Ring devices in one household, so that’s the better option if you have a doorbell and one of Ring’s outdoor security cameras, say. Both plans grant users access up to 180 days worth of recorded footage in the cloud.

And both come with an extended warranty of up to a year on your Ring products, plus theft protection, which means if your device is stolen, the company will send you a replacement. None of these plans tie you into lengthy contracts, as you are free to cancel at any time.

What features should I look for?

When considering which Ring Video Doorbell to purchase there are a few things to consider. These factors are the ease of installation (some doorbells need a hardwired power source, others are powered by a removable battery pack), compatibility with smart home devices such as Amazon Alexa, and the extent of the motion detection technology.

READ NEXT: The video doorbells to buy

Wired or wireless: What’s the right choice for me?

Ultimately the answer will come down to user preference and what’s already in place in your house. For us, a wired doorbell is the best choice because you don’t have to worry about recharging batteries and you can connect the doorbell to a regular wired chime, giving you the best of both worlds.

If you’re a confident DIYer, and you have a normal doorbell powered by a mains transformer, you may even be able to simply connect up your new doorbell using the existing wiring.

On the other hand, if your existing doorbell is battery powered or there are no existing wires, you’ll need to have a professional electrician fit the doorbell, which will add to the cost.

In this case, you may want to consider a battery-powered Ring doorbell instead, which can be easily fitted with a few screws. And don’t worry too much about recharging as it doesn’t need to be done too often. Ring quotes battery life at anywhere between six months and a year, depending on use.

What is a Ring Chime and do I need one?

Normally, notifications are delivered through your smartphone from Ring Video Doorbells. In order to have your Ring unit be heard throughout the house, you will need a Ring Chime.

These are speakers that plug into any wall socket of your home and, as the name would suggest, chime when the doorbell is rung. The Ring Chime is configured and managed the same way as all video doorbells from Ring are, through the companion app.

There are currently two models of Ring Chime on the market; a base and pro model. The key difference between the two is in the Chime Pro’s ability to act as a WiFi extender for Ring devices.

The Ring Chime is available for £30, whereas the Ring Chime Pro comes in a little pricier at £50. Certain Ring video doorbell models come bundled in with Ring Chimes from Amazon.

What other differences are there?

Although some Ring Doorbells are battery-powered and others are “wired”, all the video and audio data is normally sent over your home Wi-Fi network, and there is some difference between how the various models connect.

The cheaper models only support single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and may struggle for a reliable connection in areas of particularly high Wi-Fi congestion. More expensive models support dual-band connectivity.

While every Ring video doorbell has a level of motion tracking capabilities, the newer and pricier models give you more adjustability.

The best Ring video doorbells to buy in 2024

1. Ring Video Doorbell Plus: The best Ring doorbell for most people

Price when reviewed: £160 | Check price at Amazon

Our new favourite doorbell is the Ring Video Doorbell Plus and it brings with it a number of improvements over the regular Video Doorbell 4. Chief among these is its ability to capture a so-called “head-to-toe” image of visitors – a vertical field of view of 150-degrees – which means that not only can you see your visitors shoes but you should also be able to see if they’ve left a package on your doorstep. Not only that, but the resolution is improved, from 1080p to 1536p and it’s just as easy to use and responsive as the Doorbell 4, too. Other improvements include the introduction of colour night vision and package detection.

You can use the Doorbell Plus as a battery powered doorbell or mains powered and connect it to an existing mechanical/electrical chime if you want, and the only real caveat is that it doesn’t come with some of Ring’s more advanced features: video pre-roll, for instance, or 3D Motion detection. You have to opt for the Ring Doorbell 4 for the former, or the Ring Doorbell Pro 2 if you want both. The Doorbell Plus also only works over a single-band Wi-Fi connection but that shouldn’t affect its performance unduly.

In our view, the improved camera makes the Ring Doorbell Plus the best Ring doorbell for most people, notwithstanding the missing advanced features. It’s our new favourite Ring doorbell.

Read our full Ring Video Doorbell Plus review

Key specs – Camera: 1,536p; Field of view: 150 degrees (horizontal and vertical); Installation: Battery/Wired; Dual-Band Internet: No