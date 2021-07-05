Best Shark vacuum cleaner 2024: Recommended models reduced for Prime Day

Choosing the right vacuum cleaner can be a tricky task, which is why narrowing your choices down to a particular brand can help. We’ve reviewed over 90 vacuum cleaners, including many Shark models, so are equipped with the knowledge and expertise to help you find the best Shark vacuum.

Shark’s vacuums cover all the cleaning bases and are popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson and Miele. There’s something for everyone in its range: reliable uprights for large homes with lots of carpet, convenient cordless sticks capable of carrying out smaller jobs in tight spaces and even handheld vacuums for smaller spillages. We’ve compared specifications and put Shark’s products through our rigorous performance tests to come up with a definitive list of our favourites.

If you already know what type of vacuum you’re after, you’ll find an at-a-glance list below highlighting our top picks. Following that are short reviews of the Shark vacuums we recommend and a buying guide providing all the information you need before buying a Shark vacuum.