We loved the Google Pixel 7a in testing and this Amazon Prime Day deal makes it even better

The Google Pixel 7a is heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day – here’s why we gave it a full five stars after our in-depth testing

We’ve seen a few deals on the Google Pixel 7a since it launched last year and while this Amazon Prime Day deal price of £329 may not be quite the cheapest the phone has ever been, it’s still a solid discount from the £416 average price.

As this is last year’s model, and it’s reduced over £100 from its original retail price, we can’t imagine that there’s a great deal of stock left laying around, so expect to see this smartphone deal sell out fairly quickly. If you want a bargain Pixel and aren’t fussed about the latest model, act fast to secure yours.

Did the Google Pixel 7a get a good review?

In our Google Pixel 7a review , we gave the mid-range smartphone a full five stars out of five.

we gave the mid-range smartphone a full five stars out of five. We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, the highest praise we can give.

What’s so good about the Google Pixel 7a?

Despite being a year old, the Google Pixel 7a’s cameras are still phenomenal. Check out the camera samples in our full review to see the quality of shots on offer.

to see the quality of shots on offer. The Tensor G2 chipset is also still very powerful for this price, with our testing confirming the phone’s smooth performance and decent gaming potential.

Battery life was a big step up from the Pixel 6a and even kept pace with the Pixel 8a , lasting for close to 24 hours in our looping video battery test.

and even kept pace with the , lasting for close to 24 hours in our looping video battery test. The 6.1in display also impressed in our testing, with the average Delta E colour variance score we recorded showing some of the best colour accuracy you can get on any smartphone at any price.

Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 7a deal?

The biggest problem here is that the Pixel 7a is last year’s model, and the newer Pixel 8a is also on offer for Prime Day . This is still cheaper however, so it’s still worth considering if you want the Pixel experience for a more palatable price.

. This is still cheaper however, so it’s still worth considering if you want the Pixel experience for a more palatable price. Our only other real issue was that the 18W wired charging speed was a little underwhelming.

How has the Google Pixel 7a’s price changed over time on Amazon?

This discounted price of £329 isn’t quite the cheapest the Pixel 7a has ever been – it was as low as £299 a few weeks ago.

However, £329 is still a big drop from the original retail price of £449, and a fair chunk off the average price of £416.

