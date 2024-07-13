There’s no way the Google Pixel 8 Pro will get cheaper than this on Amazon Prime Day

One of the best Android phones we’ve ever tested, this Pixel 8 Pro Amazon Prime Day discount is a bargain we needed to write about

Our team of smartphone experts tested and reviewed over 50 smartphones in 2023, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro was easily one of the best Android handsets that passed through our doors. We’ve been shouting about Google’s flagship smartphone ever since, so to see the Pixel 8 Pro plummet to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Prime Day sales has given us something even more to shout about.

It has to be said that there’s an awful lot of phone on offer here for just £639. The Pixel 8 Pro still has one of the most fully featured cameras on the market, and is packed full of software smarts – such as Magic Eraser, which gives you the ability to remove pesky photo bombers from your pictures. So, for a limited time saving of £259 compared to its average price, here’s why the Pixel 8 Pro is the best-value handset this Prime Day.

Did the Google Pixel 8 Pro get a good review?

In our full Google Pixel 8 Pro review, we gave the stellar smartphone five stars out of five and our coveted Recommended award.

, we gave the stellar smartphone five stars out of five and our coveted Recommended award. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is also featured in our roundup of the best phone cameras, where it makes an appearance at the top spot.

What’s so good about the Google Pixel 8 Pro?

It’s all about the cameras with the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Effortlessly versatile, the 50MP main camera and dual 48MP ultrawide and 5x optical zoom sensors are among the best in the business, capturing Insta-worthy shots with a level of quality that can’t really be matched by its rivals.

But that’s not all. The software tricks in this year’s cameras are genuinely quite useful. First of all, there’s Magic Eraser, which lets you remove unwanted people or objects from your pictures with a simple swipe. And there’s also Best Take, which uses AI to swap out faces in group shots with previous images of the same person.

Outside of the cameras, the 120Hz 6.7in OLED display is impeccably colour accurate, and the Android installation is as clean as it gets, too.

Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 8 Pro deal?

Our biggest complaint in our original review was the price increase over the previous generation, so to see the handset receive a cost reduction in the Amazon Prime Day sales is most welcome.

Battery life and performance isn’t quite what we expected from a modern day flagship. The iPhone 15 Pro is still our fastest smartphone on test, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 takes the battery life crown.

How has the Pixel 8 Pro’s price changed over time on Amazon?

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was released in October last year, originally priced at £999.

Since release, the average price has been £898, with the previous lowest price being £699.

At £639 in the Prime Day sales, that’s a new record – and a bona fide bargain.

Where can I find more smartphone deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

It’s all hands on deck with the Expert Reviews team this Amazon Prime Day. For the next couple of days, we’ll be busy scouring Amazon’s storefront for the very best deals. If you’re curious about how we go about this, you can read more detail in this dedicated article.

