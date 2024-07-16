I’m recommending this Prime Day Pixel deal – here’s why
The Google Pixel 8a was already an astonishing mid-range smartphone before I spotted this Prime Day deal – now it's a bargain
The Google Pixel 8a is easily one of the best smartphones that I’ve reviewed this year, with one of my only concerns being that the price was slightly higher than the previous model. Now that’s been effectively wiped out, as this Amazon Prime Day deal has brought it down to a record-low £399 (from a retail price of £499).
Pixel phones are popular handsets at the best of times and this is the first major discount on the latest and best-value Google phone so far. As such, I don’t expect this one to last very long before stock disappears, so be sure to get in there quickly if you want to pick one up for yourself.
Did the Google Pixel 8a get a good review?
- In my full Google Pixel 8a review, I awarded it a full five stars and gave it our highest honour – the Best Buy award.
- The Pixel 8a also took the top spot on our roundup of the best mid-range smartphones.
What’s so good about the Google Pixel 8a?
- The Tensor G3 chipset is the same processor as the more expensive Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, so the Pixel 8a delivered excellent performance in our testing.
- The 6.1in OLED display is wonderfully bright and recorded excellent colour accuracy in testing, on top of bumping the refresh rate up to a slick 120Hz.
- Cameras are always a huge perk of Pixels and the lenses here are fantastic, with vibrant colours, keen detail and exceptional dynamic range – check out my review to see the camera samples.
- Google’s Gemini AI Nano is supported, making the Pixel 8a one of the cheapest phones to offer AI features.
Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 8a deal?
- As mentioned above, my biggest criticism with the Pixel 8a was that it arrived £50 more expensive than the Pixel 7a, but this deal handily negates that.
- The only other issue of note is that charging speeds haven’t improved, sticking at 18W wired and 7.5W wireless.
How has the Google Pixel 8a’s price changed over time on Amazon?
- The Pixel 8a has only been on the market for a couple of months and it’s mostly stuck at the £499 retail price, only dropping to £449 for a few weeks in June.
- At £399, this is the cheapest that we’ve ever seen the Google Pixel 8a on Amazon.
