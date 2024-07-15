Here are our phone expert’s favourite Amazon Prime Day Google Pixel deals

The best Google Pixel deals of Amazon Prime Day

Pick it for… the best cameras on any smartphone and unrivalled Android software

Be aware of… still the most expensive Pixel and not the fastest phone you can get

It’s unsurprising but if you want the very best that Google has to offer, look no further than the Pixel 8 Pro. This is the culmination of everything that is so popular about Google phones, with excellent performance, a large, colour-accurate display, a clean Android installation that gets first dibs on new features like Google’s Gemini Nano AI, as well as a massive seven years of software support, and, of course, some of the very best cameras you can get on any smartphone.

The triple rear camera array pairs a 50MP main lens with two 48MP shooters, for ultrawide and telephoto shots up to 5x optical zoom. All three produce outstanding quality images, impressing us most in tricky lighting, and are backed up by useful features like Magic Eraser and the group shot-enhancing Best Take. In fact, we liked these cameras enough to put the Pixel 8 Pro at the very top of our best phone camera roundup.

That’s not to say it’s a perfect phone, of course. Performance, while excellent, doesn’t match the similarly priced iPhone 15 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 is still the better pick for overall battery life. Both of those have smaller displays and lack telephoto cameras, however, and neither can currently be picked up for a price as low as this.

The Pixel 8 Pro originally launched for £999 and has averaged £898 in price since its release. This new Prime Day deal price of £639 is more than £250 off the average price and the cheapest that we’ve ever seen the Pixel 8 Pro, undercutting the previous lowest price by £60.

2. Best Pixel deal for most people: Google Pixel 8 (Avg £636, now £489)

Pick it for… the cameras are still fantastic and battery life is excellent

Be aware of… no telephoto camera and smaller display than the Pixel 8 Pro

If the Pro is looking a little pricey, cast your eye instead on the standard Google Pixel 8. The differences between the two are surprisingly few, with the biggest sacrifice being that you don’t get the 5x telephoto camera here. If you’re happy to forgo the zoom lens, I strongly recommend this Google Pixel 8 Prime Day deal as the best for most people.

That means you’re still getting the Tensor G3 chipset, which isn’t the fastest around but still performed well in our testing, as well as access to Gemini Nano AI, phenomenal cameras and that same extensive seven-year software support. The display is smaller than the Pixel 8 Pro’s (6.2in, compared to 6.7in) but a happy side effect of that is much superior battery life to its big brother, with the Pixel 8 lasting for 25hrs 16mins in our test. That lands it comfortably on our best phone battery life ranking.

The Google Pixel 8 has averaged £636 on Amazon since its release but this Prime Day deal sees the price plummet down to just £489. Not only is that £150 less than the average cost, it’s also the cheapest that the Pixel 8 has ever been. As long as you’re happy with a smaller display and aren’t fussed about the telephoto camera, I would recommend saving the money and picking the Google Pixel 8 over the Pixel 8 Pro.

3. Best value for money Pixel: Google Pixel 8a (Avg £482, now £409)

Pick it for… outstanding photography for the price and unmatched software support

Be aware of… the Pixel 8 has slightly better cameras and battery life

As the newest entry on this list, the Google Pixel 8a hasn’t received the same dramatic price cut that its siblings have but don’t be fooled: this phone was already Google’s best-value offering before Prime Day, so this discount is simply the cherry on top.

The value comes from the fact that, aside from a couple of design features, the Pixel 8a is near-enough identical to the Pixel 8. That means you’re getting the same Tensor G3 processor, the same seven years of software support – a commitment that is unheard of for phones of this price – and the same Gemini Nano AI features. The display is also close enough, measuring just 0.1in smaller and still recording fantastic peak brightness and colour accuracy in my testing.

The cameras are as fantastic here as we’ve come to expect from Pixels, with terrific dynamic range and dazzling colours. If we’re getting granular, the Pixel 8 still has the superior set, with the main lens in particular using a slightly wider aperture (f/1.7, compared to the Pixel 8a’s f/1.9), meaning that it takes in more light, helping produce more detailed images, especially after dark. The Pixel 8 also lasted around an hour longer in our battery test.

Those points aside, however, the Pixel 8a astounds with the sheer value it offers for the money, even at its average price of £482. This new discounted price of £409 may be less than £80 off the average but it’s still the cheapest that the Pixel 8a has been yet. If you want the most bang for your buck this Prime Day, grab onto this Pixel 8a deal with both hands.

Pick it for… affordable Pixel cameras and decent battery life

Be aware of… the Pixel 8a has better performance and longer software support

Before the Google Pixel 8a, it was the Pixel 7a that we were praising for offering exceptional value for money. It may not be the belle of the ball anymore but this Prime Day deal is still well worth considering for anyone who wants to snatch up a Pixel for as little money as possible.

Cameras are once again the big ticket item here, with the Pixel 7a capturing images that punch well above its weight. Detail is exquisite and colours are vibrant without drifting into unnaturally processed territory. Even after dark, we captured some beautiful shots during testing and were particularly impressed with the speed of the night sight. Battery life also stood out, with the Pixel 7a’s result of 23hrs 49mins being merely a handful of minutes behind the Pixel 8a.

Concessions here are that the slightly older Tensor G2 chipset isn’t as nippy as the G3, so you won’t get as good performance as the Pixel 8a, and the screen’s refresh rate is only 90Hz, so swiping and scrolling isn’t quite as smooth. The software support is also lesser here, with three years of OS updates and five of security patches. That’s measured from its release in 2022, so we’re already a couple of years into that, as well.

Even still, that feels like an acceptable sacrifice for this price. The Prime Day deal price of £329 isn’t quite the cheapest that we’ve ever seen the Pixel 7a – it was down to £299 a few weeks ago – but it’s still a healthy drop from the average price of £416. If you fancy a Pixel but want to keep costs low, this is the one to pick.

5. Best Pixel deal for a cheap telephoto camera: Google Pixel 7 Pro (Avg £731, now £462)

Pick it for… the excellent telephoto camera and the gorgeous QHD+ display

Be aware of… performance and software support aren’t as good as the current generation

I’ll be honest, this is the one that I’m least excited about – hence its position at the bottom of the list. The reason being that the Pixel 8 series all offer seven years of software support, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro gets the same three years of OS updates and five of security patches as the Pixel 7a. Most people, therefore, will be better served by picking one of the newer Pixels and getting more mileage from their mobile.

So why is the Pixel 7 Pro in this list at all? Well, put simply, the fact that you can get the outstanding camera suite of the Google Pixel 7 Pro for a record-low price of £462 is ridiculously tempting. Anyone who wants a superb telephoto camera but couldn’t stretch the extra couple of hundred quid for the Pixel 8 Pro should strongly consider looking towards its predecessor, instead.

Optical zoom shots up to 5x look spectacular but what really stood out in our testing was the quality of the hybrid 10x zoom, which crops into the 48MP telephoto camera’s shots, with some impressive digital processing heightening the quality to a par with the optical captures. The 6.7in QHD+ display is also a beautiful addition, with terrific brightness and colour accuracy, as well as a swift 120Hz refresh rate.

Aside from the software support concerns, the other issue I want to point out is that Pixel phones made great strides with performance this past year, so general speeds are a little lower on the Pixel 7 Pro than they would be on the Pixel 8 Pro, or even the Pixel 8a. Equally, that beautiful QHD+ display is a bit of a battery life drain, with the Pixel 7 Pro only lasting for 18hrs 33mins in our testing.

If you can overlook these flaws, this is easily one of the most cost-effective ways to get a 5x telephoto camera on your phone. And despite the phone getting on a bit, it’s still one of the most competent telephoto lenses out there. Best of all, this Prime Day price of £462 is the cheapest that we’ve ever seen the Google Pixel 7 Pro, dropping massively from the average price of £731.

